Alo's 2 HRs lead Oklahoma past UCLA, into WCWS finals

Because the Sooners entered Monday unbeaten in the double-elimination format and UCLA had a loss, the Bruins (51-10) needed to beat Oklahoma twice on Monday to qualify for the championship series. They got the power they needed in the first game from Brady, who hit a three-run blast in the first inning that made it 5-1. Her two-run shot in the seventh increased UCLA's lead to 7-3.

In the second game, Jayda Coleman hit a three-run homer in the first inning of UCLA starter Holly Azevedo (21-3), and Oklahoma rolled from there.

After Azevedo allowed the first two baserunners to reach in the second, Megan Faraimo relieved and retired two batters before Alo blasted the first pitch for a three-run homer to make it 6-0.

Alo's grand slam was the highlight of an eight-run fifth inning for the Sooners.

Faraimo (24-5) was the winning pitcher in Game 1 for the Bruins, and Azevedo held the Sooners hitless for the final three innings to earn her first save.

Nicole May (15-1) allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings for the Sooners in the first game, including a two-run homer in the first inning by Delanie Wisz that gave the Bruins a lead they would not relinquish.

