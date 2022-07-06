Allyson Felix gets mixed relay nod, heading to 10th worlds

Missing from the roster was Sha'Carri Richardson, who failed to qualify for the finals of either the 100 or 200 meters at nationals. Richardson won the women's 100 at Olympic trials last year but was banned from the games after testing positive for a substance found in marijuana.

Among those named to the women's 4x100 relay pool was Gabby Thomas, the 200-meter champion in 2021 who has been dealing with a hamstring injury this season. Thomas finished eighth at nationals last month.