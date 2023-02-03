X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ally claims Bolsonaro plotted coup to block Lula presidency

National & World News
By ELÉONORE HUGHES, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A Brazilian magazine has released audio of a senator claiming then President Jair Bolsonaro sought help in a plot to annul the October elections and keep himself in power

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian magazine on Thursday released audio of a senator claiming then President Jair Bolsonaro sought help in a plot to annul the October elections and keep himself in power.

In the recording, Sen. Marcos do Val tells the magazine Veja that the idea was discussed when he met with Bolsonaro and lawmaker Daniel Silveira on Dec. 9 at the presidential residence, three weeks before leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was set to take office.

Do Val, who was an ally during Bolsonaro’s four-year term, said the far-right leader gave him the “mission” of recording Alexandre de Moraes, a Supreme Court justice who also heads Brazil's electoral authority, while trying to get the judge to admit he overstepped his powers under the constitution.

“'I annul the election, Lula isn't sworn in, I stay in the presidency and arrest Alexandre de Moraes because of his comments,'” do Val quotes Bolsonaro as saying.

Veja released the audio in response to denials the senator issued following the magazine's report Thursday morning about the purported plot, which had not cited him as its source. Do Val told reporters after the magazine published its story that the plot had been Silveira's idea and that the former president hadn't said a word during the meeting.

Later Thursday, de Moraes ordered the Federal Police to take do Val's sworn testimony within five days. Bolsonaro, who has been keeping a low profile in Florida since Dec. 30, did not comment on the matter on any of his social media channels. He recently applied for a six-month tourist visa to stay in the U.S.

The alleged meeting adds to the growing list of woes for Bolsonaro, who is already under investigation for his possible role in his supporters' uprising in the Brazilian capital on Jan. 8.

Bolsonaro cast doubt on the nation's electronic voting system for months in the lead-up to the election, and he then refused to concede defeat. His die-hard supporters have accused de Moraes of rigging the election in Lula's favor, without offering any evidence, and of overstepping his authority by blocking social media accounts and ordering allegedly arbitrary arrests and searches.

Suspicions of a coup plot increased after police searching the home of Bolsonaro’s former justice minister found a draft decree that would have seized control of the electoral authority and potentially overturned the election. The origin of the unsigned document is unclear, and it remains unknown if Bolsonaro or his subordinates took any steps to implement the measure.

Do Val told both Veja magazine and journalists later Thursday that he informed de Moraes of what was discussed at the meeting with Bolsonaro and Silveira, and that he declined to participate in the alleged plot.

Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, the former president’s son, said he was aware of the meeting, which he described as an attempt by Silveira to persuade the other two men to do something “absolutely unacceptable, absurd and illegal.” But discussing such an idea does not constitute a crime, he said.

Silveira was arrested Thursday on de Moraes' order for violating terms of his release from prison. Silveira was previously sentenced for anti-democratic acts after issuing threats against de Moraes and other justices, but was released after Bolsonaro pardoned him. Still, he was prohibited from using his social media accounts and required to wear an electronic ankle bracelet as other investigations targeting him proceed.

___

Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo contributed to this report.

Credit: Skyler Swisher

Credit: Skyler Swisher

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Credit: Eraldo Peres

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Stonecrest

Stonecrest sues staffing firm over ‘poorly performing’ city hires5h ago

Credit: Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Buckhead version of a diner includes modern prices
10h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia DAs could face new oversight under GOP measures
3h ago

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
7h ago

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Many Georgia Republicans want no part of Trump’s comeback
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
18m ago
Bengals' Mixon charged, reportedly for pointing gun at woman
23m ago
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
24m ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
7h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
12h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top