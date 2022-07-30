BreakingNews
Cops: West Georgia professor kills student at Carrollton parking deck
Allmendinger remains king of Indy's road with Xfinity win

AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

National & World News
By JENNA FRYER, Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
AJ Allmendinger continued his dominance of NASCAR road course racing and set himself up for a sweep at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a Saturday win in the Xfinity Series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — AJ Allmendinger continued his dominance of NASCAR road course racing and set himself up for a sweep at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a victory Saturday in the Xfinity Series.

Allmendinger has won six of the last 11 road course races — nine in his NASCAR career — and his latest victory is his third of the Xfinity season.

All three wins are on road courses this year as Allmendinger already won at Circuit of the Americas in Texas and Portland, and now the hallowed Brickyard.

Allmendinger is the defending winner of the Cup race and on Sunday will go for the sweep.

“God I love this place!” Allmendinger screamed to the crowd. “Indy, baby! Let's go!”

Allmendinger sprayed his crew with beer then dropped to his knees on the Yard of Bricks for the celebratory kiss.

“I love it!” Allmendinger screamed into the live NBC Sports camera.

His win in a Chevrolet was his 11th in the Xfinity Series since 2019 when he came out of semi-retirement to help Kaulig Motorsports build its motorsports practice. Allmendinger was the “trophy hunter” for the team in the Xfinity Series, and now does it in Cup in races with big stakes as Kaulig has expanded.

Allmendinger led 43 of the 62 laps and beat Alex Bowman by 2.084 seconds. Bowman thanked his Hendrick Motorsports team for allowing him to race Saturday to prep for Sunday.

“We obviously struggled really badly today in the Cup car, maybe I learned something that will play out tomorrow on the racetrack,” said Bowman, who qualified 28th for the Cup race.

Justin Allgaier finished third as Chevrolet swept the podium, then added one more with a fourth-place finish for Ross Chastain.

Chase Briscoe and Riley Herbst were fifth and sixth in Fords, and Ty Gibbs was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in eighth.

Allmendinger, Bowman, Chastain, Briscoe and Gibbs are all entered in the Cup race Sunday; Gibbs is filling-in for Kurt Busch, who is suffering from concussion-like symptoms, for a second consecutive week.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

AJ Allmendinger, center, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AJ Allmendinger, center, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AJ Allmendinger, center, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AJ Allmendinger, right, is placed back in his car by team manger Chris Rice after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Allmendinger, right, is placed back in his car by team manger Chris Rice after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Allmendinger, right, is placed back in his car by team manger Chris Rice after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

