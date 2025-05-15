Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Alligator that starred in 'Happy Gilmore' dies of old age in Colorado

An alligator that appeared in numerous TV shows and films over the span of three decades, most notably the 1996 Adam Sandler comedy “Happy Gilmore,” has died at a gator farm in southern Colorado
By THOMAS PEIPERT – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — An alligator that appeared in numerous TV shows and films over about three decades, most notably the 1996 Adam Sandler comedy “Happy Gilmore,” has died at a gator farm in southern Colorado.

Based on his growth rate and tooth loss, Morris the alligator was at least 80 years old when he died, the Colorado Gator Farm said in a Facebook post Sunday. He was nearly 11 feet (3.3 meters) long and weighed 640 pounds (290 kilograms).

"He started acting strange about a week ago. He wasn't lunging at us and wasn't taking food," Jay Young, the farm's owner and operator, said in a video as he tearfully stroked Morris' head in an animal enclosure.

“I know it's strange to people that we get so attached to an alligator, to all of our animals. ... He had a happy time here, and he died of old age," he said.

Morris started his Hollywood career in 1975 and retired in 2006, when he was sent to the Colorado Gator Farm in the tiny town of Mosca. He appeared in several films, including “Interview with the Vampire,” “Dr. Dolittle 2" and “Blues Brothers 2000." He also appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” with the late wildlife expert Steve Irwin.

But his most famous role was in “Happy Gilmore,” a film about a failed and ill-tempered hockey player who discovers a talent for golf. The title character played by Sandler confronts Morris after hitting a golf ball that ends up in the gator's mouth.

Sandler posted a tribute to Morris on Instagram on Wednesday.

“We are all gonna miss you. You could be hard on directors, make-up artists, costumers — really anyone with arms or legs — but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film," Sandler wrote. "The day you wouldn’t come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art.”

The Colorado Gator Farm, which opened to the public in 1990, said it plans to preserve Morris' body.

“We have decided to get Morris taxidermied so that he can continue to scare children for years to come. It’s what he would have wanted," the farm posted on Facebook on Monday.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Nicolas Cage (left) plays John Madden from his Oakland Raiders coaching days during the 1970s in the new Amazon biopic "Madden," currently shooting in Atlanta. (AP File)

Credit: AP FILE PHOTOS

Does Nicolas Cage look like John Madden in new biopic shooting in Atlanta?

Amazon has released a first look photo of Nicolas Cage as John Madden and yes, the resemblance is fleeting at best.

Rory McIlroy says Masters might be the highlight of his career regardless of what's next

2 more executions set in Florida, making it 6 so far in 2025

The Latest

People in support of abortion rights protest outside the Missouri Senate chamber after the Senate voted to approve a referendum seeking to repeal an abortion-rights amendment on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

Credit: AP

Missouri lawmakers approve referendum to repeal abortion-rights amendment

6m ago

After a judge cut their sentences, the Menendez brothers face a parole board next

7m ago

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch in Week 2, Allen-Jackson showdown in Week 1 highlight NFL schedule

21m ago

Featured

The Thanksgiving air travel period is on as passengers made their way through the airport Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the holidays can be an ordeal. Parking shortages could disrupt your plans and security waits can be long during busy periods, causing bottlenecks. Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport at least 2½ hours before their domestic flight and at least 3 hours before their international flight. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems

The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.

Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.

Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases

Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.