Imran Khan urges followers to march on Islamabad without him

Khan's protest march started late last month with thousands of his supporters — in trucks, cars or on foot — marching toward Islamabad for what was to be an open-ended rally until his demands were met. It was meant to challenge Sharif's government and demand early elections. Sharif has rejected the demand, saying the vote will be held as scheduled in 2023.

The lingering deadlock between the government and Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party has deepened the political turmoil at a time when Pakistan is struggling to deal with the aftermath of last summer's devastating floods ahead of cold winter weather. Thousands are still living in open areas following the floods that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million.

In his video message on Thursday, Khan claimed he had proof about the alleged conspiracy against him but failed to elaborate.

He also tried to assure his supporters that he would join them when the protest convoy reaches Rawalpindi, a city near Islamabad, later this month. But the convoy's chances of success remain unclear without the hugely popular Khan, who has been the galvanizing force behind the march.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader from Khan's party, said the march would resume from Wazirabad — the city where Khan was wounded.

Khan has also claimed that his removal from power was unlawful and a conspiracy by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States, a charge denied by both Washington and Sharif.

