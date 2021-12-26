Allen's 3 TDs, McKenzie's big day push Bills past Patriots

The Patriots (9-6) got it to 26-21 with 7:37 to play on Damien Harris’ 8-yard TD run, his second of the game, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones struggled to find openings against the Bills’ top-ranked defense, ending his day making 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions.

Buffalo quickly faced third down on its next series before Allen hooked up with McKenzie for 15 yards along the sideline. The Patriots forced a fourth-and-1 on their own 34, but Allen was able to get outside for 8 yards.

The Bills were staring at third-and-10 with under four minutes to play when Allen came through again, this time creating space before flicking a pass to Diggs for 19 yards. Two plays later, Allen tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox.

In Week 13, the Patriots dominated on the ground, grinding out 200-plus yards in their 14-10 win on a cold and wet night. Jones attempted only three passes in that first meeting, but got there in just two drives Sunday.

The Pats' changed strategy allowed Buffalo’s top ranked defense more cracks at Jones, and the Bills took advantage, tipping and intercepting a second-quarter pass by Jones in Buffalo territory.

Buffalo nearly squandered an opportunity to pad their lead on their opening drive of the third quarter when Allen overthrew a wide-open Jake Kumerow in the end zone. After a pair of penalties, the Bills settled for a 34-yard Tyler Bass field goal that made it 20-7. New England trimmed the gap to 20-14 on its ensuing possession when Harris scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 14-play, 75-yard drive.

Harris finished with 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

INJURIES

Bills: Left guard Ike Boettger was carted off the field at the 10:05 mark of the second quarter with a ruptured Achilles tendon. ... RB Devin Singletary suffered an ankle injury on the Bills’ first drive the third quarter but was able to return. … Starting right guard Jon Feliciano wasn’t cleared from COVID-19 list in time to play Sunday.

Patriots: DL Daniel Ekuale left just before halftime with an undisclosed issue but returned in the second half.

UP NEXT

Bills: Host Atlanta on Sunday.

Patriots: Host Jacksonville on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass while pressured by New England Patriots outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Caption Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass while pressured by New England Patriots outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson

Caption Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) breaks up a pass to New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Caption Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) breaks up a pass to New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson

Caption New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) hangs onto the ball as Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer, right, tries for the strip on his touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Caption New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) hangs onto the ball as Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer, right, tries for the strip on his touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson

Caption New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) is congratulated by quarterback Mac Jones, right, after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Caption New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) is congratulated by quarterback Mac Jones, right, after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson

Caption Buffalo Bills guard Ike Boettger (65) is carted off the field after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Caption Buffalo Bills guard Ike Boettger (65) is carted off the field after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Caption Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hangs onto the ball while hit by New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Caption Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hangs onto the ball while hit by New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson

Caption Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is congratulated after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Caption Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is congratulated after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Caption Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is congratulated by Stefon Diggs (14) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. At left is New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21). (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Caption Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is congratulated by Stefon Diggs (14) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. At left is New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21). (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson

Caption Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) misses completing a pass against New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Caption Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) misses completing a pass against New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson

Caption New England Patriots head coach yells towards officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Caption New England Patriots head coach yells towards officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson

Caption New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, center, looks to pass while pressured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Caption New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, center, looks to pass while pressured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson