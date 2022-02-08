Allen jumper sends No. 20 Texas over No. 8 Kansas 79-76

Jalen Wilson scored 18 to lead the Jayhawks (19-4, 8-2), who still remain in first place in the Big 12. Agbagi, the leading scorer in the Big 12, finished with 11 points, nearly 10 points below his average.

Texas led 40-35 at halftime on a twisting floater from Andrew Jones before a Jayhawks turnover set up Carr's buzzer-beater 3-pointer. Texas had missed its first 10 long range attempts before Carr swished from the right wing.

Kansas struggled in the first half to find the free-flowing offense that can flip a game in a flash. Texas guard Courtney Ramey didn't score a point in the half, but his lockdown defensive effort on Agbaji held the Jayhawks guard to just seven points on just five shots in the half.

But Kansas kept pecking away and a hot shooting start to the second half — the Jayhawks made nine of their first 12 shots — eventually put them ahead on Josef Yesufu's steal and dunk. Kansas shot 64 % in the second half.

A 3-pointer from Dajuan Harris and a dunk by Christian Braun helped Kansas build a 67-62 lead before Ramey rallied the Longhorns with consecutive layups to keep the Jayhawks from pulling away.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks were sloppy with the ball in the first half against Texas' relentless defense and paid for it. Kansas surrendered 24 points on 15 turnovers in the game. The final turnover from Harris as Kansas still had a chance to shoot for the win before Carr's free throws.

Texas: Physical play by Allen, Mitchell and Christian Bishop had Texas hanging with the bigger Jayhawks inside. Allen had nine rebounds and Bishop had 10. Mitchell scored 10 straight points in the first half as the Longhorns rallied from an early 18-11 deficit.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks host Oklahoma on Saturday.

Texas: The Longhorns play at No. 10 Baylor on Saturday.

Caption Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) is blocked by Kansas forward David McCormack (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) and Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay