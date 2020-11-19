Alleging sex abuse, 4 sue Vatican over handling of McCarrick

The plaintiffs seek unspecified monetary damages, as well as an injunction to force the Vatican to release the names of more than 3,000 clerics who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, and all documents relating to those claims.

Popes from John Paul II to Benedict to Francis "chose to conceal and condone this conduct," Jeff Anderson, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said Thursday.

The lawsuit characterizes the Holy See, the government of the Catholic Church located in Vatican City, as a “vast enterprise” that exerted total control over McCarrick, its employee, and had the sole authority to remove him but refused to do so because of its policy of keeping sexual abuse allegations secret.

"If Defendant Holy See had not engaged in its vast enterprise of soliciting funds, recruiting members, and other commercial activities, and had not deceived Plaintiffs while undertaking this commercial activity, Plaintiffs would not have been abused,“ the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit's claims include violations of international human rights laws, consumer fraud, breach of contract, negligence and infliction of emotional distress.

An email message was left after hours Thursday with a spokesperson for the Vatican in Rome.

The Holy See has successfully defended previous lawsuits by Anderson and others by arguing that it is immune as a foreign sovereign and its priests aren't Vatican employees. Anderson said Thursday that the immunity defense has been weakened over the years.

"It’s our belief that there’s a clear legal path that must be taken,” he said.