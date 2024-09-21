Nation & World News

Allar's 4 total TDs lead No. 10 Penn State over Kent State

Drew Allar threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and No. 10 Penn State beat Kent State 56-0
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass against Kent State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass against Kent State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
By TRAVIS JOHNSON – Associated Press
56 minutes ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) —

Drew Allar threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 10 Penn State beat Kent State 56-0 on Saturday.

Tyler Warren, Nick Singleton, Liam Clifford, Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins caught touchdown passes as the Nittany Lions (3-0) outgained Kent State 718-67, held the Golden Flashes to six first downs and forced 10 punts.

Penn State’s total yards broke a program record that had stood since 1926 when the Nittany Lions had 707 against Susquehanna.

They Nittany Lions got off to a slow start with a turnover on their first drive, but scored on six of their next seven possessions to quickly pull away in the final nonconference game for both teams.

It was an even worse start for Kent State.

After losing 71-0 a week ago to No. 7 Tennessee, the Golden Flashes lost their top two quarterbacks to apparent serious injuries before the midway point of the first half.

Starter Devin Kargman had to be stretchered off after he was sacked from behind by Dani Dennis-Sutton on the second play of the game. Kargman went down knees first and grabbed at his right thigh as he writhed in pain.

Backup JD Sherrod needed to be helped off after suffering an apparent non-contact ankle injury early in the second quarter. Tommy Ulatowski took over at quarterback and finished 0 for 6.

By that point, Penn State had shaken off any rust that might’ve accumulated during its bye week.

After Beau Pribula was intercepted to end Penn State’s first possession, Allar retook the reins and directed the Penn State offense down the field in big chunks. He found Warren over the middle from 16 yards out to make it 7-0 late in the first quarter.

Warren tossed a touchdown of his own, this one a quick dump off to Singleton who ran in untouched for a 17-yard score that made it 14-0 with 5:49 to play in the first half.

Allar found a wide-open Clifford for a 14-yard touchdown pass on Penn State’s next possession, then capped a 44-second possession with a 5-yard touchdown run that made it 28-0 at halftime. He yielded the offense to Pribula after extending the lead to 35-0 with a 59-yard dart to Evans early in the third.

Allar completed 17 of 21 passes for 309 yards.

Pribula played most of the second half at quarterback for Penn State. He hooked up with Dinkins over the middle late in the third then directed two more scoring drives. Cam Wallace capped the first with a 1-yard touchdown run and Pribula added another short score in the final two minutes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kent State: The Golden Flashes started much better than they did last week when they allowed 37 points in the first quarter to Tennessee. They were able to hold Penn State to seven in this one, but had little chance once Kargman and Sherrod went down. They already lost starting running back Gavin Garcia to an offseason injury and may now have to start the MAC season with their third-string QB.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have had a habit of starting slow, but once Allar gets into a rhythm behind star tailbacks Singleton and Kaytron Allen, Andy Kotelnicki’s offense becomes very hard to defend. Not only can Allar make all the throws, he’s clicked with most of his receivers thus far. Warren has been a star for a long time, but the emergence of Evans as a deep threat could give this group another dimension.

UP NEXT

Kent State: Hosts Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Penn State: Hosts No. 24 Illinois on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) scores a touchdown against Kent State defensive lineman Mattheus Carroll (17) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) gains yardage while being tackled by Kent State linebacker Jayden Studio, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) celebrates after a touchdown run with offensive lineman Nick Dawkins (53) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) celebrates after a touchdown pass with offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (68) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) scores a touchdown while being chased by Kent State cornerback Dallas Branch (15) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) catches a touchdown pass in front of Kent State safety Tevin Tucker, right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter (11) celebrates after a tackle against Kent State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs against Kent State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) scores a touchdown in front of Kent State defenders Naim Muhammad (23) and Josh Baka (20) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton tackles Kent State quarterback Devin Kargman during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kent State quarterback Devin Kargman lays on the field injured during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brooks, Holloway come up big in second half to help No. 19 Louisville outlast Georgia...30m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 19 Louisville scores special-teams, defensive touchdown to beat Georgia Tech1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Texas on top! Longhorns take over at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in 16 years...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 3 Ohio State looks ahead to Big Ten schedule after rolling through nonconference...1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kenyan president visits Haiti as it grapples with future of international efforts to...5m ago
Hezbollah targets base near Haifa after Israeli strike in Beirut killed 37, including top...19m ago
Mullings' 2nd TD with 37 seconds left lifts No. 18 Michigan to 27-24 win over No. 11 USC20m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ernie Suggs

Nearly 50 years later, Jimmy Carter’s White House crew still meets — on Zoom
Cherokee Indians reconnecting with their culture in Georgia
‘A model inmate:’ Julie Chrisley seeks reduced prison sentence