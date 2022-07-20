All-Stars showcase modern MLB: HRs, strikeouts, shifts

The NL did all its scoring during Shane McClanahan's first 13 pitches of the first inning, getting Ronald Acuña Jr's leadoff double, Mookie Betts' RBI single and Paul Goldschmidt's homer.

AL offense was even more condensed. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Tony Gonsolin, and Byron Buxton went deep four pitches later.

Not a surprise in a season that has been the big league batting average dip to .242, its lowest since 1967.

Baseball's competition committee is considering changes for next season that some purists consider revolutionary and some conclude necessary. A pitch clock is almost certain after testing throughout the minors this year.

Shift limits also have been proposed: Double-A and Class A teams were required this year to have four players on the infield, including two on each side of second base. The Florida State League adds an additional restriction starting July 22, drawing chalk lines in a pie shape from second base to the outfield grass, prohibiting infielders from the marked area pre-pitch.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports