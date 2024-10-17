Breaking: Chemical plant fire cleanup complete; Rockdale County lifts shelter in place order
All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman out of Dodgers' lineup for Game 4 of NLCS against Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, and Mookie Betts celebrate after they scored on a single by Max Muncy during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman is out of the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.

Freeman has been playing with a badly sprained and swollen right ankle throughout the postseason. He also missed Game 4 of the Division Series at San Diego, with the Dodgers facing elimination.

“He’s in a lot of pain out there. You can see it when he’s running and all that," teammate Will Smith said.

Los Angeles held a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS going into Thursday night's game at Citi Field. With the Mets starting veteran left-hander Jose Quintana, the Dodgers moved Max Muncy from third base to first and Kiké Hernández from center field to third base.

Rookie outfielder Andy Pages, a right-handed batter, was set to start in center, hitting eighth.

Teoscar Hernández moved up to Freeman's regular No. 3 spot in the batting order.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, right, and Mookie Betts celebrate after they scored on a single by Max Muncy during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman runs to first base as he singles during the first inning in Game 5 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman flies out during the fourth inning in Game 5 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after a single as he stands next to San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez during the first inning in Game 5 of a baseball NL Division Series Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, right, and Mookie Betts celebrate after they scored on a single by Max Muncy during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, right, and Mookie Betts celebrate after they scored on a single by Max Muncy during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

