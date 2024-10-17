All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman out of Dodgers' lineup for Game 4 of NLCS against Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman is out of the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.

Freeman has been playing with a badly sprained and swollen right ankle throughout the postseason. He also missed Game 4 of the Division Series at San Diego, with the Dodgers facing elimination.

“He’s in a lot of pain out there. You can see it when he’s running and all that," teammate Will Smith said.