Exclusive
‘We made a promise’: Twice-burned Midtown Krispy Kreme shop to reopen next week

All Oneboard electric skateboards are under recall after 4 deaths and serious injury reports

All models of Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards are under recall after at least four deaths and multiple injuries were reported in recent years, federal regulators say

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
29 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — All models of Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards are under recall after at least four deaths and multiple injuries were reported in recent years, federal regulators said last week.

The 300,000 now-recalled skateboards, manufactured by the California-based Future Motion, can stop balancing a rider if the boards' limits are exceeded — which risks serious crashes, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Future Motion has received dozens of incident reports involving these skateboards, the CPSC said Friday — including four deaths between 2019 and 2021 and serious injuries like paralysis, traumatic brain injury, fractures and ligament damage.

The deaths resulted from head trauma, the CPSC added. In at least three of the reports, the riders were not wearing helmets.

People who own an impacted Onewheel skateboard should stop using it immediately, regulators said. The recall impacts all Onewheel electric skateboards — including Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT — sold online and through independent retailers from January 2014 through September of this year.

To address the crash hazard, a new safety alert feature called "haptic buzz" will be available through a firmware update for Onewheel GT, Pint X, Pint and XR boards in the coming weeks, Future Motion's Onewheel team said. Riders can check their board's eligibility and learn more about installing the update with Onewheel's app on Future Motion's website.

Meanwhile, original Onewheel and Onewheel+ boards are not eligible for the firmware update. Eligible riders can arrange to receive a prorated refund in the form of $100 in store credit after disposing of the product, the CPSC and Future Motion's Onewheel team said.

“You should not use Onewheels that are not updated or that are not eligible for the firmware update,” the Onewheel team wrote on its website, while also urging all riders to wear helmets and other protective gear. “Rider safety is our top priority and is critical to the long-term success of the sport.

Prior to last week's announcement, the CPSC warned consumers to stop using Onewheel electric skateboards back in November — similarly pointing to the reports of death and serious injuries. At the time, the CPSC said, Future Motion "refused to agree to an acceptable recall of the product."

In its online announcement, Future Motion's Onewheel team said that recall update was “the culmination of months of work with the CPSC.” The Associated Press reached out to Future Motion for further comment Monday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

AJC EXCLUSIVE
‘We made a promise’: Twice-burned Midtown Krispy Kreme shop to reopen next week1h ago

Credit: Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

The Jolt: Government shutdown avoided, but Georgia lawmakers divided
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why these five celebrities love the Braves
4h ago

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp makes push to limit ‘frivolous’ lawsuits a key 2024 priority
5h ago

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp makes push to limit ‘frivolous’ lawsuits a key 2024 priority
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The clock’s ticking on the Desmond Ridder experiment
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Pentagon warns Congress it is running low on money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine
8m ago
Stock market today: Most of Wall Street slips as the bond market cranks up the pressure
9m ago
Cannabis seller Tilray broadens footprint in the brewery business, closing deal with...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Routine alert test sparks conspiracies
1h ago
Things to know about the Nobel Prizes
5h ago
‘A little bit magical’: Scenes from Jimmy Carter’s birthday - Story, many photos
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top