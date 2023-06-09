BreakingNews
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
X

'All life should be valued': Volunteers rush to save animals after Ukraine dam collapse

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By VASILISA STEPANENKO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Dozens of volunteers for a Ukrainian animal rescue organization are racing to save as many animals as possible after a dam collapse flooded southern Ukraine's Kherson region

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — The rescue volunteer holds out his hand, but the dog, stranded on a floating island of debris in a southern Ukrainian city inundated by flooding, is too traumatized to approach. Volodymyr Holubnichii offers the scared animal some food; the dog sniffs and relaxes.

“Don’t be scared,” Holubnichii soothingly tells the animal, which eventually accepts a leash and being carried to safety.

Holubnichii, a volunteer with Animal Rescue Kharkiv, spent days cruising the flooded streets of Kherson city after the Kakhovka dam collapsed on Tuesday and submerged entire towns. He is one among the organization's 70 volunteers determined to rescue as many animals as possible, plucking them from the rooftops and garages of flooded homes before they die of dehydration and hunger.

The flooding has killed civilians, ruined crops, displaced landmines, and caused widespread environmental damage. Kyiv accused Moscow of blowing up the Dnieper River dam and its hydropower plant, which the Kremlin's forces controlled. Russia in turn blamed Ukraine for the catastrophe.

Bisected by the river, southern Ukraine's Kherson province is an important fault line in the war that started with Russia's invasion of the neighboring country more than 15 months ago. Russian forces withdrew from the western bank, including the regional capital also named Kherson, but part of the eastern side remain under Russian occupation..

Ukrainian authorities scrambled to evacuate stranded residents officials on both sides said at least 14 people died in the flooding and thousands others were homeless, while tens of thousands were without drinking water.

Upon hearing news of the flooding, Holubnichii immediately thought of the animals. “All life should be valued,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s an animal or a person or something else.”

Animal Rescue Kharkiv's volunteers, based in northern Ukraine's Kharkiv province, began packing their gear. By Wednesday morning, they were in the Kherson region looking for animals

So far, they have saved 107 animals since the dam’s collapse: 45 dogs, 36 cats, five kittens, 18 chickens and three goats that will go to shelters across Ukraine. Many were pets of evacuated civilians, according to Yaryna Vintoniuk, a spokesperson for the non-governmental organization.

From rescue boats, the team reached remote areas of Kherson and extract animals from rooftops, apartments and garages of submerged homes. On Thursday, the volunteers came under Russian shelling as they worked.

The animals, unwillingly abandoned by their panicked owners, were terrified. Some barely had the strength to get up.

Holubnichii picked up a small dog that was trapped under the floating rubble and nearly unconscious. He heard the barking of another dog and made his way to the animal, stuck on a rooftop of a flooded home.

“Don’t be afraid, giant,” Holubnichii said in a soft voice.

The NGO founded eight years ago is 90-year-old Valentyna Timofeevna’s best hope for being reunited with her dog and cat. Timofeevna had to leave her pets behind when she was evacuated from her home. Weeping, she wonders if they will be found alive.

“Maybe they are already dead,” the woman wailed. A volunteer tried to comfort her, telling her not to rush to conclusions.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians 6h ago

Credit: TNS

Ossoff, Johnson introduce bills to advance hydrogen fuel for aviation
24m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Questions of transparency in Roswell city government
2h ago

Georgia’s tax take drops in May, but another healthy surplus likely
3h ago

Georgia’s tax take drops in May, but another healthy surplus likely
3h ago

Credit: File photo

South Fulton shooting victim dies after knocking on neighbor’s door for help
4h ago
The Latest
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
8m ago
White House says Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory east of Moscow for the war...
10m ago
Trump indictment unsealed in documents case I Live updates
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
2h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
10h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top