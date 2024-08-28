Nation & World News

All eyes are on Nvidia as it prepares to report its earnings. Here's what to expect

Nvidia has led the artificial intelligence boom to become one of the stock market’s biggest companies, as tech giants continue to spend heavily on the company’s chips and data centers needed to train and operate their AI systems
A sign for a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A sign for a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By SARAH PARVINI – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

Nvidia has led the artificial intelligence boom to become one of the stock market's biggest companies, as tech giants continue to spend heavily on the company's chips and data centers needed to train and operate their AI systems. The company is now worth over $3 trillion, with its dominance as a chipmaker cementing Nvidia's place as the poster child of the AI industry ahead of the release of its latest financial results Wednesday.

Wall Street expects the company to report second-quarter adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $28.74 billion, more than double what it earned in the comparable quarter one year ago, according to FactSet. In the past three quarters, revenue has more than tripled on an annual basis, with the vast majority of growth coming from the data center business.

Demand for generative AI products that can compose documents, make images and serve as personal assistants has fueled sales of Nvidia’s specialized chips over the last year, but Wall Street is also looking for any indication that AI demand is waning.

The Santa Clara, California-based company carved out an early lead in AI applications race, in part because of founder and CEO Jensen Huang's successful bet on the chip technology used to fuel the industry. The company is no stranger to big bets. Nvidia’s invention of the graphics processor unit, or GPU, in 1999 helped spark the growth of the PC gaming market and redefined computer graphics.

Nvidia will release its quarterly earnings after the market closes Wednesday.

FILE - President and CEO of Nvidia Corporation Jensen Huang speaks at the Computex 2024 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. Investors are fleeing the Big Tech names that until recently had powered the U.S. market as U.S. stocks are set to open sharply lower Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wall Street's next big test is looming with Nvidia's profit report
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Dow Jones Industrial Average inches up to another record high in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Asian benchmarks mostly decline as markets await Nvidia earnings1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Dow closes at a record even as losses for Big Tech pull S&P 500 and...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Having Orbán in charge of EU's presidency raises key question: Is Hungary for or against...8m ago
Pope Francis is visiting East Timor after a clergy abuse scandal, but will he address it?10m ago
Dalai Lama returns to Indian headquarters after knee replacement surgery in the US11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson
Few surprises as Falcons cut to 53, Taylor Heinicke remains on roster