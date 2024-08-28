All eyes are on Nvidia as it prepares to report its earnings. Here's what to expect

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

Nvidia has led the artificial intelligence boom to become one of the stock market's biggest companies, as tech giants continue to spend heavily on the company's chips and data centers needed to train and operate their AI systems. The company is now worth over $3 trillion, with its dominance as a chipmaker cementing Nvidia's place as the poster child of the AI industry ahead of the release of its latest financial results Wednesday.

Wall Street expects the company to report second-quarter adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $28.74 billion, more than double what it earned in the comparable quarter one year ago, according to FactSet. In the past three quarters, revenue has more than tripled on an annual basis, with the vast majority of growth coming from the data center business.