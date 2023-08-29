All assembly lines at Toyota's auto plants in Japan have been shut down by computer problems

All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan have shut down over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.

The automaker doesn’t believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.

It’s unclear when the lines will be back up.

Toyota declined to say what models being produced might be affected.

The shutdown comes after a shortage of computer chips and other auto parts stalled production in Asian nations affected by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The chips shortage woes had only recently started to ease for Japan’s top automaker, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, Lexus luxury brand.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘She was definitely a star’: Family honors skating influencer stabbed to death4h ago

Credit: Brant Sanderlin/bsanderlin@ajc.com

Sonny Seiler, patriarch of Uga mascot tradition, dies
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

GBI urges Georgia lawmakers to report threats amid Trump indictment
9h ago

Credit: Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina, formerly called Asian hornet) by Gilles San Martin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped)

Nest of invasive, bee-killing hornets destroyed near Savannah
8h ago

Credit: Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina, formerly called Asian hornet) by Gilles San Martin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped)

Nest of invasive, bee-killing hornets destroyed near Savannah
8h ago

Violence, threats at 3 metro Atlanta theaters keep officers busy
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Barack and Michelle Obama saw Coco Gauff's US Open win and met with her afterward
5m ago
President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House
12m ago
Biden administration to target drugs for price negotiations to lower Medicare costs
15m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top