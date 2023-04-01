Aliyah Boston headed to WNBA, projected as No. 1 draft pick

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has long recommended Boston go pro, in large part because of the freedom she'd have around the basket due to the WNBA's rules that limit packing the paint.

“She’s great. She’s ready. She’s ready to see single coverage,” Staley said after the Final Four loss. "She’s ready to make the next step to the league.”

Boston was a three-time first-team All-American pick by The Associated Press. She was a two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year and helped the Gamecocks go 131-9 in her four seasons — with just one of those losses at home.

She started all 138 games she played at South Carolina, averaging 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds. She had a program record 82 games with double figure points and rebounds.

Boston was limited to eight points in the loss to Iowa after missing much of the first half with two early fouls.

