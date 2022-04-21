ajc logo
X

Alison Lee shoots 66 at breezy Wilshire to take LA Open lead

Sei Young Kim tees off at the 14th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Combined ShapeCaption
Sei Young Kim tees off at the 14th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

National & World News
Updated 5 hours ago
Alison Lee shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday afternoon at breezy Wilshire Country Club to take the first-round lead in the DIO Implant LA Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alison Lee shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday afternoon at breezy Wilshire Country Club to take the first-round lead in the DIO Implant LA Open.

The resurgent former UCLA star had the lone bogey-free round of the day in testing conditions with the wind gusting to 25 mph to start the LPGA Tour's two-week run in the Los Angeles area, with the Palos Verdes Championship next week.

“I feel really comfortable,” Lee said. “I would say it’s not so much the course, but just being in L.A., seeing a bunch of familiar faces out there. Sometimes when you play week to week it does get pretty lonely out there. When you come to an event and you see people that you recognize and you know and they’re there to support you and bring up and lift you up."

Lee birdied the par-4 sixth and par-3 seventh on the front nine, then moved up the leaderboard with birdies on the par-3 12th, par-5 15th and par-4 16th. She saved par on the final two holes, making a 6-footer on the par-4 17th and blasting out of the front bunker for a tap-in on the par-3 18th.

“I wouldn’t say there is any sort of secret weapon or secret that you need to know to play this course,” Lee said. “I would say it’s a little bit of everything. You are challenged with your tee shots, with your approach shots, even around the greens. As it gets in the afternoon it does tend to get a little more bumpy. You just need to stay patient out there.”

The 27-year-old American is trying to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour.

“There was a point in time where I almost wanted to quit,” Lee said. “Golf was just so frustrating for me. I felt lost. I didn’t know what I was doing right. I didn’t know what I was doing wrong. I just felt like golf just to me felt like a big blah. To really see my hard work pay off — because most of it for me was just from a mental perspective, mental side of it.”

Fellow afternoon starter Emma Talley and morning players Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen were a stroke back.

Talley had the lead at 5 under before dropping back with a bogey on the par-4 eighth, her 17th hole of the day. The 28-year-old from Kentucky is winless on the tour. She won the 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur and took the 2015 NCAA individual title at Alabama.

“I’m hitting the ball really well right now, and that goes a long way, especially when it’s windy,” Talley said.

Hataoka closed with a birdie on 18. The 23-year-old Japanese player had seven birdies and three bogeys. She has five LPGA Tour victories, winning twice last season.

“Wilshire is not an easy course,” Hataoka said. “Four under is a pretty good start for me."

Pedersen had five birdies and a bogey. The 23-year-old from Denmark is winless on the tour.

“I think you need a bit of confidence going into this course,” Pedersen said. “There are a few tight drives, a bit quirky shots into the greens where you really have to be on the right angle and just commit to the shots.”

Sei Young Kim and So Yeon Ryu were at 68 with Jennifer Song, Haylee Harford, Janie Jackson and Dewi Weber. They all played in the morning.

“A little windy on the back nine, so couple holes we took a long iron, just trying to make the par,” Kim said. “It’s not easy. You have to pick right number and then it’s going to be release a lot.”

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko had a 71 in the morning. Defending champion Brooke Henderson, playing alongside Ko, opened with a 76. She had a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth.

Patty Tavatanakit had a double bogey on No. 16 in a 73 in the afternoon.

Former Southern California player Allisen Corpuz and Amy Olson aced the 134-yard 18th. Corpuz shot a 72, and Olson had a 75.

Combined ShapeCaption
Nasa Hataoka of Japan tees off at the 11th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Nasa Hataoka of Japan tees off at the 11th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Nasa Hataoka of Japan tees off at the 11th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Inbee Park of Korea walks away from the 13th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Inbee Park of Korea walks away from the 13th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Inbee Park of Korea walks away from the 13th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Nasa Hataoka of Japan putts at the 10th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Nasa Hataoka of Japan putts at the 10th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Nasa Hataoka of Japan putts at the 10th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Sei Young Kim tees off at the 17th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Sei Young Kim tees off at the 17th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Sei Young Kim tees off at the 17th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Brooke M. Henderson tees off at the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Brooke M. Henderson tees off at the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Brooke M. Henderson tees off at the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Sei Young Kim hits her second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Sei Young Kim hits her second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Sei Young Kim hits her second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Charley Hull hits from the rough on the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Charley Hull hits from the rough on the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Charley Hull hits from the rough on the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Patty Tavatanakit tees off from the fifth tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Patty Tavatanakit tees off from the fifth tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Patty Tavatanakit tees off from the fifth tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Minjee Lee hits from the rough on the third hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Minjee Lee hits from the rough on the third hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Minjee Lee hits from the rough on the third hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Jennifer Kupcho lines up a shot on the first green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Jennifer Kupcho lines up a shot on the first green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Jennifer Kupcho lines up a shot on the first green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Editors' Picks
A small plane crashed near the General Mills factory in Covington on Thursday evening.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No survivors in fiery plane crash near General Mills factory in Covington7h ago
Several children lived in this Loganville home that was set ablaze by one of the siblings Sunday morning, according to police. A 10-year-old girl died in the fire.

Cops: Loganville teen confessed to deputies at church about setting house on fire
9h ago
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process
13h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
13h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
13h ago
Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
12h ago
The Latest
Afghan IS group claims series of bombings targeting Shiites
11m ago
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
37m ago
Live updates | Sweden to help repair Ukraine's power network
44m ago
Featured
Christian Eppinger, 22, who is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer, was granted bond earlier this week. A hearing was held Thursday night to reconsider that bond.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fulton judge raises bond for suspect accused of shooting officer
7h ago
Stacey Abrams to deliver Spelman College’s commencement address
12h ago
13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top