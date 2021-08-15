ajc logo
Ali's grandson wins in pro debut

Nico Ali Walsh celebrates after defeating Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)
Nico Ali Walsh celebrates after defeating Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Brett Rojo

Updated 19 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Nico Ali Walsh made a successful pro debut Saturday night, winning in the first round and then paying homage to his grandfather, Muhammad Ali.

Wearing trunks made for his grandfather, Ali Walsh knocked down his outmatched opponent midway through the first round before the middleweight fight was finally stopped at 1:49 of the round with Ali Walsh landing unanswered punches to the head.

“It’s been an emotional journey, this whole ride,” Ali Walsh said. “Obviously, my grandfather, I’ve been thinking about him so much. I miss him.”

The fight between Ali Walsh, a 21-year-old college student, and Jordan Weeks was notable not because of anything the two had done in the ring, but because Ali Walsh was trying to follow in his grandfather’s large footsteps into boxing.

Still, Ali Walsh looked competent for a relative novice and displayed good hand speed and power against Weeks, an MMA fighter who had been stopped in his last boxing match.

Ali Walsh celebrated with family members in the ring afterward along with 89-year-old promoter Bob Arum, who promoted 27 of Muhammad Ali's fights.

“I’m a believer in genes,” Arum said.

Ali Walsh said the white trunks with black lining were made for his grandfather, who gave them to him.

“I’m never wearing these trunks again,” he said.

Rasheda Ali Walsh hugs her son Nico Ali Walsh after he defeated Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)
Rasheda Ali Walsh hugs her son Nico Ali Walsh after he defeated Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Brett Rojo

Nico Ali Walsh, right, fights Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)
Nico Ali Walsh, right, fights Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Brett Rojo

Nico Ali Walsh prepares for his middleweight boxing bout against Jordan Weeks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)
Nico Ali Walsh prepares for his middleweight boxing bout against Jordan Weeks on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Brett Rojo

Rasheda Ali Walsh stands near the ring after her son Nico Ali Walsh defeated Jordan Weeks in a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)
Rasheda Ali Walsh stands near the ring after her son Nico Ali Walsh defeated Jordan Weeks in a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Brett Rojo

Rasheda Ali Walsh, right, and her husband, Bob Walsh, watch events in the ring after her son Nico Ali Walsh defeated Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)
Rasheda Ali Walsh, right, and her husband, Bob Walsh, watch events in the ring after her son Nico Ali Walsh defeated Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Brett Rojo

Nico Ali Walsh holds hands with his mother, Rasheda Ali Walsh, right, and father, Bob Walsh, after defeating Jordan Weeks in a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)
Nico Ali Walsh holds hands with his mother, Rasheda Ali Walsh, right, and father, Bob Walsh, after defeating Jordan Weeks in a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Brett Rojo

Nico Ali Walsh, right, faces Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)
Nico Ali Walsh, right, faces Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Brett Rojo

Rasheda Ali Walsh hugs her husband, Bob Walsh, after their son Nico Ali Walsh defeated Jordan Weeks in a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)
Rasheda Ali Walsh hugs her husband, Bob Walsh, after their son Nico Ali Walsh defeated Jordan Weeks in a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Brett Rojo

Nico Ali Walsh, right, fights Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)
Nico Ali Walsh, right, fights Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Brett Rojo

