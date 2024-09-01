Nation & World News

Alinghi fails to make race start because of mainsail issue in America's Cup

Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing couldn’t make the start of one of its races because of a mainsail issue
Backdrooped by the Sagrada Familia church, Emirates Team New Zealand's AC75 boat sails during America's Cup Preliminary Regatta ahead of the 37th America's Cup sailing race at the Barcelona's coast, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The world's oldest international sports trophy, best yachtsmen and cutting-edge design and technology will come together in Barcelona when the 37th edition of the America's Cup starts on Thursday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

16 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Switzerland's Alinghi Red Bull Racing couldn't make the start of one of its races on Sunday because of a mainsail issue, further jeopardizing its chances of advancing in the America's Cup.

The crew couldn't fix the boat's problem in time to reach the course boundary for the race against Emirates Team New Zealand, leading to a disqualification.

In the second race, Alinghi lost to Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, dropping to 0-4 at the halfway mark of the round robin.

“We know we need to put points on the board and to do that we need to win races," Alinghi skipper Arnaud Psarofaghis said. "We need to start soon otherwise we are not going to be able to do it anymore. Every day we are just going to try again and again and try to fix what we are missing so far. It’s now or never and so we are looking forward to Tuesday to go out there and do some good races.”

In the opening stage, the boats race each other twice with a point going to each winner. The five challengers to New Zealand will be reduced to four for the semifinals.

Orient Express Racing Team, which lost to INEOS Britannia on Sunday, was just ahead of Alinghi with a 1-3 record.

Racing will resume on Tuesday.

