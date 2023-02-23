X
Dark Mode Toggle

Alicia Allain Schneider, ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star wife, dead

National & World News
1 hour ago
Alicia Allain Schneider, a filmmaker and the wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider, has died at the couple’s home in south Louisiana

HOLDEN, La. (AP) — Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider, has died at the couple’s home in south Louisiana.

Schneider died Tuesday, news outlets reported. She was 53. A cause of death was not provided.

John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” Schneider, 62, wrote. The actor-singer-producer often referred to his spouse as “my Smile.”

John Schneider, who operates John Schneider Studios in Holden, asked for privacy but encouraged fans with photos of the couple to post them in the comments section.

“Lastly … hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did,” he said.

Alicia Allain Schneider worked as John Schneider's manager before they married in 2019 at the barn on the studio property.

“This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard it said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now,” he wrote in another post Thursday.

Schneider’s former “Dukes” co-star, Tom Wopat, expressed his sympathy in a Facebook post as well.

“I didn’t get any details, but I don’t need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John’s dealing with,” Wopat said. “My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia was a force in his life and his career, and she will be missed …”

Alicia Schneider, a native of Brusly, had numerous producing and acting credits to her name. The pair also developed and produced many film projects including “Anderson Bench," “Like Son,” “Christmas Cars” and, most recently, the American flag-focused “To Die For.”

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter and other relatives. Services, which are pending, will be private.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash1h ago

Griffin church mistakenly ousted by Baptist Convention for woman pastor
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Trump attorneys: Special grand jury probe ‘a clown show’
11h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia House passes income tax rebate, Senate OKs property tax rebate
7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia House passes income tax rebate, Senate OKs property tax rebate
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Boeing stops deliveries of jet on questions surrounding part
10m ago
MLS, Apple have high expectations with launch of Season Pass
13m ago
Jimmy Carter: White House rise depended on twists before '76
14m ago
Featured

Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
9h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top