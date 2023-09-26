Alibaba will spin off its logistics arm Cainiao in an IPO in Hong Kong

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba says it will spin off its logistics arm, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, in an initial public offering in Hong Kong

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ZEN SOO – Associated Press
Updated 44 minutes ago
X

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba said Tuesday that it would spin off its logistics arm, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, making it the first business unit to go public following a major restructuring.

Alibaba said in a filing that it had submitted a spin-off proposal to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and that it has received confirmation to proceed.

Alibaba will continue to be a majority shareholder in Cainiao, holding over 50% of the company and retaining it as a subsidiary. The company currently owns nearly a 70% stake in Cainiao, Alibaba’s main delivery arm that handles logistics and parcels for merchants both in China and abroad.

The move comes about six months after Alibaba first announced that it would split its business into six different units.

Apart from its main e-commerce business, the other five business units, which include logistics and cloud computing, will be allowed to raise external capital or spun off to go public in order to provide flexibility and maximize shareholder value.

The Cainiao IPO would be the first of Alibaba’s business units to undergo an initial public offering.

The firm recently saw a change in leadership, with new CEO Eddie Wu taking over the reins earlier this month from Daniel Zhang.

Zhang, who originally stepped down as CEO to focus on heading Alibaba’s cloud division, has also left his position at Alibaba Cloud to start a new investment fund backed by Alibaba.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Atlanta-based NCR announces timing, stock details of impending split2h ago

Gwinnett couple sues over death of son, grandson in 2016 standoff
2h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: DeSantis to debate Newsom in Georgia to boost presidential bid
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Nation: Catching up on records about to be broken
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Nation: Catching up on records about to be broken
1h ago

TUESDAY’S WEATHER
‘Another warm day’ ahead of cool spell
1h ago
The Latest
Erdogan says Menendez resignation from Senate committee boosts Turkey's bid to acquire...
4m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street points lower on interest rate reality, looming US...
29m ago
Saudi delegation visits Palestinian territories as Israel and Saudi Arabia eye...
37m ago
Featured

VIDEO
End of writers strike offers good news for Georgia
17h ago
Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
20h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top