Algeria's president sworn in for a second term after lopsided election

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in on Tuesday for a second term after being elected in a landslide vote marred by apathy and questions around the vote count.

The ceremony to inaugurate Tebboune's second five-year term took place at the People's Palace, in Club-des-Pins, a seaside resort on the west coast of the capital, Algiers. Tebboune's two challengers, Islamist Abdellali Hassan Cherif and Socialist Youcef Aouchiche attended the ceremony that came three days after Algeria's constitutional court certified Tebboune's landslide victory in the Sept. 7 elections.

The court announced on Saturday after a recounting of the vote that Tebboune and his two opponents had called into question.