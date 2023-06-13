BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES | No Trump mugshot - but digital fingerprints
X

Algeria's president starting state visit to Russia at invitation of Putin

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Algerian authorities say President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has started a three-day state visit to Russia meant to strengthen relations of “friendship and cooperation” at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday is starting a three-day state visit to Russia meant to strengthen relations of “friendship and cooperation” at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, authorities said Tuesday.

The Algerian presidency said in a statement that Tebboune will attend an economic forum to be held this week in the city of St. Petersburg.

Putin’s invitation had been conveyed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Algiers in May last year with the aim of developing bilateral military, economic and humanitarian ties, and in other areas.

Some Algerian media have criticized the visit amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

“The timing is not at all appropriate, as this visit by the president could be understood as a bias in favor of Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, whereas officially, it has a position of neutrality,” the Maghreb Emergent website wrote on Monday, raising concerns about a potential “backlash” from Western countries.

Tebboune answered a question on the issue during his last appearance on public television last month.

“Russia is a friendly country which helped our revolution and with which we have historic political, diplomatic and economic relations, but we also have good relations with the United States and the countries of the European Union,” he said.

Gas-rich Algeria is in a delicate position regarding its long-standing ties to Russia.

With drastically less capacity, Algeria is increasingly eyed by European countries looking to reduce their reliance on Russian energy amid the war in Ukraine. The North African nation has replaced Russia as Italy's No. 1 energy supplier.

Russia has long supplied Algeria with military equipment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Small Georgia city clips record topiary, will keep “largest” chicken42m ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Lobbypalooza: Lawmakers begin reviewing billions of dollars in tax breaks
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Saddleback’s Rick Warren to address Southern Baptist Conference today
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Art helps trial expert process grief after landmark civil rights cases
41m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Art helps trial expert process grief after landmark civil rights cases
41m ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

Shooting at Piedmont Park injures bystander, rattles residents
2h ago
The Latest
Kenya cult death toll now at more than 300 as more exhumations planned
6m ago
Shooting in Denver wounds 9 people after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in...
10m ago
Trump to appear in court in classified documents case | Live updates
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC
15h ago
Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top