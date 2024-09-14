Nation & World News

Algerian court certifies Tebboune's landslide reelection win

Algeria's constitutional court has certified President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s landslide victory in last weekend’s election after re-tabulating vote counts that he and his two opponents had called into question
Algeria's constitutional court, in the capital Agiers, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Algeria's constitutional court, in the capital Agiers, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)
54 minutes ago

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria's constitutional court on Saturday certified the landslide victory of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in last weekend's election after retabulating vote counts that he and his two opponents had called into question.

The court said that it had reviewed local voting data to settle questions about irregularities that Tebboune’s opponents had alleged in two appeals on Monday.

“After verification of the minutes of the regions and correction of the errors noted in the counting of the votes," it had lowered Tebboune's vote share and determined that his two opponents had won hundreds of thousands more votes than previously reported, said Omar Belhadj, the constitutional court's president.

The court's decision makes Tebboune the official winner of the Sept. 7 election. His government will next decide when to inaugurate him for a second term.

The court's retabulated figures showed Tebboune leading Islamist challenger Abdellali Hassan Cherif by around 75 percentage points. With 7.7 million votes, the first-term president won 84.3% of the vote, surpassing 2019 win by millions of votes and a double-digit margin.

Cherif, running with the Movement of Society for Peace, won nearly 950,000 votes, or roughly 9.6%. The Socialist Forces Front's Youcef Aouchiche won more than 580,000 votes, or roughly 6.1%.

Notably, both challengers surpassed the threshold required to receive reimbursement for campaign expenses. Under its election laws, Algeria pays for political campaigns that receive more than a 5% vote share. The results announced by the election authority last week showed Cherif and Aouchiche with 3.2% and 2.2% of the vote, respectively. Both were criticized for participating in an election that government critics denounced as a way for Algeria's political elite to make a show of democracy amid broader political repression.

Throughout the campaign, each of the three campaigns emphasized participation, calling on voters and youth to participate and defy calls to boycott the ballot. The court announced nationwide turnout was 46.1%, surpassing the 2019 presidential election when 39.9% of the electorate participated.

Algerian President and candidate for reelection Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speeches he launches his campaign for the upcoming presidential election, Sunday, Aug.18, 2024 in Constantine, eastern Algeria. (AP Photo/Str)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Algerian president and candidate for re-election Abdelmajid Tebboune delivers a speech as part of his campaign for the upcoming presidential election, in Djanet, Algeria, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A newspaper headlines with the portraits of the three presidential candidates as the campaign starts Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 in Algiers. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A ballot showing Algerian president and candidate for re-election Abdelmajid Tebboune, inside a polling station during the presidential election, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Algiers, Algeria. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Election officials wait for voters inside a polling station during the presidential election, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Algiers, Algeria. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A voter prepares to cast his ballot inside a polling station during the presidential election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Algiers, Algeria. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Presidential candidate and leader of the FFS party, Youcef Aouchich, casts his ballot inside a polling station during the presidential elections, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Tizi Ouzou, Algeria. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Presidential candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), Abdelali Hassani Cherif, prepares to cast his ballot inside a polling station during the presidential election, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Algiers, Algeria. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Algeria's constitutional court, in the capital Agiers, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

