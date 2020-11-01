Algeria votes on new constitution painted as pro-democratic

The revision of the constitution was among promises the president made when he was elected in December. It limits presidents and parliament members to two terms, makes it easier to create political parties, and hands some presidential powers to the prime minister, among other changes.

In a final campaign rally Wednesday, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerrad said it will “make it possible to definitively turn the page on the old practices of management of public affairs, with the emergence of new institutions and new methods of exercising responsibilities based on democracy, competence, transparency.”

He insisted that it “reflects the major demands” of the Hirak protest movement, and will allow young people and non-governmental actors more of a say in Algerian policies.

Hirak activists and their supporters, who want a wholesale overhaul of Algeria's leadership, see the referendum as an effort to look progressive while leaving the overall power structure in place.

“It is a denial of democracy,” professor Rachid Tlemçani told The Associated Press. “This revision is cosmetics to give a new face to the same system, which will not change.”

Some 23.5 million Algerian voters are eligible in to take part, though turnout is expected to be low because of the calls for a boycott, a lackluster campaign — and worries about the virus, which is linked to at least 1,964 deaths in Algeria and has infected more than 57,000 people.

Voting stations include primary schools that were disinfected for the referendum, with masks required.

Voting began Friday in the sparsely populated Algerian desert, as election officials traveled in all-terrain vehicles to reach remote voters. Nearly 1 million Algerian voters abroad were allowed to start voting Saturday.

Initial results are expected after polls close Sunday night.

A man walks past posters promoting the vote for the upcoming referendum, Tuesday, Oct.27, 2020 in Algiers. A vote on a new constitution in Algeria will take place on Nov.1, 2020. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum) Credit: Fateh Guidoum Credit: Fateh Guidoum

A woman stands next a poster promoting the vote for the upcoming referendum, Tuesday, Oct.27, 2020 in Algiers. A vote on a new constitution in Algeria will take place on Nov.1, 2020. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum) Credit: Fateh Guidoum Credit: Fateh Guidoum

People stand next to posters promoting the vote for the upcoming referendum, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Algiers. A vote on a new constitution in Algeria will take place on Nov.1, 2020. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum) Credit: Fateh Guidoum Credit: Fateh Guidoum