ajc logo
X

Algeria marks 60 years of independence with military parade

FILE - Children march in a parade during official independence celebrations in Algiers, Algeria, on July 5, 1962. Algeria is celebrating 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday July 5, 2022 with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military parade in years. Tuesday's events mark 60 years since the official declaration of independence on July 5, 1962, after a brutal seven-year war which ended 132 years of colonial rule. The war, which killed at least 1.5 million people, remains a point of tension in relations between Algeria and France. (AP Photo, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Children march in a parade during official independence celebrations in Algiers, Algeria, on July 5, 1962. Algeria is celebrating 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday July 5, 2022 with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military parade in years. Tuesday's events mark 60 years since the official declaration of independence on July 5, 1962, after a brutal seven-year war which ended 132 years of colonial rule. The war, which killed at least 1.5 million people, remains a point of tension in relations between Algeria and France. (AP Photo, File)

National & World News
41 minutes ago
Algeria is celebrating 60 years of independence from France with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military parade in years

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria is celebrating 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military parade in years.

The events mark the country's official declaration of independence on July 5, 1962, after a brutal seven-year war which ended 132 years of colonial rule. The war, which killed at least 1.5 million people, remains a point of tension in relations between Algeria and France.

“A day of glory for a new era" is the official slogan of the celebration, which includes concerts, sports events, lectures and photo exhibits retracing the horrors of the war.

City workers hung Algerian flags and portraits of the war's heroes, and loudspeakers in public squares are broadcasting patriotic songs.

Former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika abandoned holding military parades, but his successor, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, revived the tradition for this year's anniversary.

The military show of force is taking place amid growing tensions between Algeria and Morocco over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Tebboune is expected to address consultations with political leaders he's been holding in recent months. Opposition figures and those involved in 2019 pro-democracy protests that helped overthrow Bouteflika were not invited to the consultations.

The president signed decrees Monday announcing pardons for thousands of prisoners. It orders inmates suffering medical problems to be released or have their sentences commuted.

It was not immediately clear whether political prisoners, including those involved in the Hirak protest movement, would be among the people freed.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of Hamas and the presidents of Tunisia, Niger, Congo and Ethiopia were expected to take part in Tuesday's anniversary events.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A jeep of the Algerian Liberation Front (FLN) is surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd in Algiers, Algeria, in July 1962. Algeria is celebrating 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday July 5, 2022 with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military parade in years. Tuesday's events mark 60 years since the official declaration of independence on July 5, 1962, after a brutal seven-year war which ended 132 years of colonial rule. The war, which killed at least 1.5 million people, remains a point of tension in relations between Algeria and France. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: STR

FILE - A jeep of the Algerian Liberation Front (FLN) is surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd in Algiers, Algeria, in July 1962. Algeria is celebrating 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday July 5, 2022 with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military parade in years. Tuesday's events mark 60 years since the official declaration of independence on July 5, 1962, after a brutal seven-year war which ended 132 years of colonial rule. The war, which killed at least 1.5 million people, remains a point of tension in relations between Algeria and France. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: STR

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A jeep of the Algerian Liberation Front (FLN) is surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd in Algiers, Algeria, in July 1962. Algeria is celebrating 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday July 5, 2022 with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military parade in years. Tuesday's events mark 60 years since the official declaration of independence on July 5, 1962, after a brutal seven-year war which ended 132 years of colonial rule. The war, which killed at least 1.5 million people, remains a point of tension in relations between Algeria and France. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: STR

Credit: STR

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A soldier of the French army is shown in position at the corner of a building in the St. Eugene district of Oran in Algeria, April 28, 1962. Algeria is celebrating 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday July 5, 2022 with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military parade in years. Tuesday's events mark 60 years since the official declaration of independence on July 5, 1962, after a brutal seven-year war which ended 132 years of colonial rule. The war, which killed at least 1.5 million people, remains a point of tension in relations between Algeria and France. OAS (Organization of the Secret Army) French dissident graffiti reads "Algeria French". (AP Photo/Horst Faas, File)

Credit: Horst Faas

FILE - A soldier of the French army is shown in position at the corner of a building in the St. Eugene district of Oran in Algeria, April 28, 1962. Algeria is celebrating 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday July 5, 2022 with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military parade in years. Tuesday's events mark 60 years since the official declaration of independence on July 5, 1962, after a brutal seven-year war which ended 132 years of colonial rule. The war, which killed at least 1.5 million people, remains a point of tension in relations between Algeria and France. OAS (Organization of the Secret Army) French dissident graffiti reads "Algeria French". (AP Photo/Horst Faas, File)

Credit: Horst Faas

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A soldier of the French army is shown in position at the corner of a building in the St. Eugene district of Oran in Algeria, April 28, 1962. Algeria is celebrating 60 years of independence from France on Tuesday July 5, 2022 with nationwide ceremonies, a pardon of 14,000 prisoners and its first military parade in years. Tuesday's events mark 60 years since the official declaration of independence on July 5, 1962, after a brutal seven-year war which ended 132 years of colonial rule. The war, which killed at least 1.5 million people, remains a point of tension in relations between Algeria and France. OAS (Organization of the Secret Army) French dissident graffiti reads "Algeria French". (AP Photo/Horst Faas, File)

Credit: Horst Faas

Credit: Horst Faas

Editors' Picks
Braves top Cardinals in rain-soaked Fourth of July night4h ago
Carrier SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US
56m ago
Prosecutors: 2 more suspects arrested in De Vries slaying
1h ago
Report: East Africa pipeline 'breaches banking principles'
4h ago
Report: East Africa pipeline 'breaches banking principles'
4h ago
Swanson's 3-run double helps Braves outlast Cardinals, 6-3
4h ago
The Latest
Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas after losing 2 big races
25m ago
Ukrainian mathematician awarded prestigious Fields Medal
29m ago
NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland
32m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top