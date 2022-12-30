Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak

Nebraska State Epidemiologist Matthew Donahue said the collaboration of state local and federal officials helped quickly identify alfalfa sprouts as the potential source of the illnesses.

“This investigation and rapid pathway to results underscores the critical role of public health investigations," Donahue said.

Salmonella causes sometimes bloody diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. People with weakened immune systems, the elderly and young children are especially susceptible to developing severe illnesses. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 26,500 people are hospitalized and 450 die from salmonella infections every year. But most people recover from salmonella infections on their own.

The recalled alfalfa sprouts sold under the SunSprouts brand that have expiration dates between Dec. 10 and Dec. 27 and carry lot numbers of either 4211 or 5211.

SunSprouts, which is based in Fremont, Nebraska, said it is investigating how the sprouts were handled after they left the company's facility.

Company President Mike Rhodes said the recall is being done voluntarily “out of an abundance of caution” to make sure people don't get sick.

Rhodes said there haven't been any positive salmonella tests at the company's plant, which FDA inspectors visited Thursday.