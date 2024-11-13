Alexander Shelley to become Pacific Symphony Orchestra music director for 2026-27 season

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Alexander Shelley will become music director of the Pacific Symphony Orchestra for the 2026-27 season following the 35-year tenure of Carl St. Clair.

The 45-year-old will be just the third music director for the orchestra after founder Keith Clark (1979-88) and St. Clair, who started in 1990 and turned 72 in June. St. Clair will become music director laureate in 2025-26.

Shelley will have the title of music director designate in 2025-26 before starting a five-year contract as music director, the orchestra announced Wednesday. He will conduct four subscription weeks in 2025-26, and St. Clair three.