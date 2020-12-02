Alexander preaches consensus in farewell to fractious Senate

Alexander, 80, served as education secretary under President George H.W. Bush after eight years as Tennessee governor.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whose relationship to Alexander dates to their time as ambitious twenty-somethings in Washington in the 1960s, grew emotional as he recounted his friend of five decades. They got to know each other as aides during an era in which the chamber was stacked with national figures and debated issues like civil rights and the Vietnam War.

“Sen. Alexander knows about 50 different issues as well as most senators know three or four," McConnell said. “He is hands-down one of the most brilliant, most thoughtful, and most effective legislators any of us have ever seen."

Alexander played central roles in recent public lands legislation, as well as bills to combat opioids, find new cures, and protect music copyrights.

Alexander offered a defense of the chamber's traditions, especially the filibuster that forces consensus — or, increasingly, gridlock — upon the Senate. He noted that he worked for GOP Sen. Howard Baker, who served as majority leader during Ronald Reagan's first term. He holds Baker's seat, and is only the latest of a series of national figures from the Volunteer State to serve in the Senate, a roster that includes former Vice President Al Gore and former GOP Majority Leader Bill Frist.

Alexander will be replaced by Nashville businessman Bill Hagerty, a Republican backed by President Donald Trump.

He reminded a crowded Senate that durable changes like civil rights legislation, Social Security and Medicare require bipartisanship and big tallies.

“Those bills didn't just pass. They passed by big margins. The country accepted them and they're going to be there for a long time," Alexander said.

Alexander ran unsuccessfully for president in 1996 on a slogan slamming Congress: “Cut their pay and send them home." But when he joined the Senate in 2003, he assumed a career track as an institutionalist, securing a valued spot on the Appropriations Committee and joining the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which he would later chair.

Alexander told his colleagues, including more junior, impatient Democrats who boasted they would get rid of the filibuster if Democrats retake the chamber, that taking such a step would ruin the Senate.

“Ending the filibuster would destroy the impetus for forcing the broad agreements I've been talking about and it would unleash the tyranny of the majority to steamroll the rights of the minority," Alexander said.

FILE - In this March 19, 2020, file photo Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., talks with reporters following a Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh