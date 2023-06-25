X

Alexander Bublik stuns Andrey Rublev to win Halle Open

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has upset Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the final of the Halle Open ahead of Wimbledon

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik upset Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the final of the Halle Open on Sunday ahead of Wimbledon.

It's the second title of Bublik's career after he won in Montpellier last year with the player from Kazakhstan improving to a 2-6 record in tour-level finals. He rises to a career-high 26th in the rankings after starting the week 48th.

Rublev drops to 13-8 in finals. The Russian is now a two-time Halle runner-up after losing to Ugo Humbert in the 2021 final.

The seventh-ranked Rublev is set to return to Wimbledon next month after missing last year's edition of the grass-court Grand Slam event when Russian and Belarusian players were barred following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Georgia officials outraged over Neo-Nazi gathering outside Cobb synagogue22m ago

Credit: Joe Scarnici

Are management cuts at Turner Classic Movies a sign of bad things to come?
12h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down
21h ago

Woman killed in DeKalb home was trying to help old friend
17h ago

Woman killed in DeKalb home was trying to help old friend
17h ago

Credit: AP

Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt but trouble looms for Putin
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A law that bans sex toys as obscene and morally harmful is being challenged by women in...
8m ago
Salman Rushdie and Cheryl Strayed among endorsers of anti-censorship initiative
13m ago
Alcaraz wins Queen's Club final for 1st title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top