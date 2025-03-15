Breaking: Deadly storm system makes its way toward Georgia: Live updates
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Alex Ovechkin scores his 887th goal to move within 8 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record

Alex Ovechkin scored his 887th career goal Saturday to move within eight of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin dives for the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin dives for the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
40 minutes ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 887th career goal Saturday to move within eight of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

Ovechkin deflected a shot from Martin Fehervary past Georgi Romanov with 9:06 remaining in the third period.

Romanov is the NHL-record 182nd goalie that Ovechkin has scored on.

The 39-year-old Russian star has 34 goals on the season. He remains on pace before the end of this season to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the end of this season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) passes the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) sits on the rail during a timeout against the San Jose Sharks in the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) gets back on defense as Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

Ovechkin scores 886th career goal into an empty net to move 9 back of breaking Gretzky's NHL record

No. 96 fits Hurricanes' Roslovic just right as he scores goal 2nd straight game

After the milestone was first wiped out by an offsides review, MacKinnon finally earns 1,000th point

The Latest

Tim Scott, right, gets a hug from friend Jorden Harris outside Scott's home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

At least 26 dead in massive US storm after Kansas reports 8 fatalities

10m ago

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

17m ago

Trump invokes 18th century law to speed deportations, judge stalls it hours later

22m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?