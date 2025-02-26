Alex Ovechkin scores 30 goals in a season for an NHL-record-extending 19th time in 20-year career

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has reached 30 goals in a season for the 19th time in his 20-year NHL career, adding to the league record he set last season with his 18th.
The Washington Capitals captain got his latest milestone goal Tuesday night at home against the Calgary Flames. He beat Dan Vladar with a one-timer on the power play 4:52 into the third period, sending the crowd into chants of “Ovi! Ovi!”
Ovechkin joined Teemu Selanne, Johnny Bucyk and Gordie Howe (who did it three times) as the only players in hockey history to score 30-plus goals in aseason at age 39 or older.
Scoring his 883rd career goal also puts Ovechkin 12 back of breaking Wayne Gretzky's mark of 894 that had long seemed unapproachable. Adding this to his hat trick Sunday against Edmonton, Ovechkin is now on pace to pass Gretzky in early April long before the regular season is over.
___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Screenshot
White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers
The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.
New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search
Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival
My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.