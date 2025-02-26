Breaking: Georgia basketball shocks No. 3 Florida in Athens
Alex Ovechkin scores 30 goals in a season for an NHL-record-extending 19th time in 20-year career

Alex Ovechkin has reached 30 goals in a season for the 19th time in his 20-year NHL career
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin passes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin passes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
59 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has reached 30 goals in a season for the 19th time in his 20-year NHL career, adding to the league record he set last season with his 18th.

The Washington Capitals captain got his latest milestone goal Tuesday night at home against the Calgary Flames. He beat Dan Vladar with a one-timer on the power play 4:52 into the third period, sending the crowd into chants of “Ovi! Ovi!”

Ovechkin joined Teemu Selanne, Johnny Bucyk and Gordie Howe (who did it three times) as the only players in hockey history to score 30-plus goals in aseason at age 39 or older.

Scoring his 883rd career goal also puts Ovechkin 12 back of breaking Wayne Gretzky's mark of 894 that had long seemed unapproachable. Adding this to his hat trick Sunday against Edmonton, Ovechkin is now on pace to pass Gretzky in early April long before the regular season is over.

___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin passes the puck against Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Calgary Flames defenseman Joel Hanley, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates among hats thrown onto the ice after he scored an empty-net goal for a hat trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

