Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Alex Ovechkin is on track to break Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is chasing the NHL career goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is closing in on the NHL goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky.

After a hat trick on Sunday, Ovechkin has 882 goals and needs 13 to break the record.

Ovechkin entered the season 42 short of breaking the regular-season record by "The Great One" that long seemed unapproachable. The 39-year-old Russian is in his 20th NHL season and was on pace to get to 895 in February before breaking his left leg in a shin-on-shin collision in November. He missed 16 games but resumed his pursuit at Toronto in the Capitals' first game out of the Christmas break.

Alex Ovechkin’s last goal scored

Ovechkin scored his third goal of the game against Edmonton by putting the puck into an empty net from 139 feet away. He also scored at even strength and on the power play in a 7-3 rout of the Oilers.

What records does Ovechkin already have?

Ovechkin already owns the NHL records for power-play goals and shots on goal.

He also has 135 game-winning goals, tied for the most with Jaromir Jagr. Ovechkin has scored on 181 goaltenders and counting, breaking Jagr's record by beating Leevi Merilainen of the Senators for No. 874. Ovechkin has 178 multi-goal games, second to Gretzky (189).

Ovechkin earlier this season became the 60th player to record 700 career assists. He joined Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jagr, Marcel Dionne and Phil Esposito as the only players with 700 goals and 700 assists.

Who are the NHL’s leading scorers?

Ovechkin, after climbing past Mike Gartner (708), Esposito (717), Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741) and Jagr (766), scored goal No. 802 on Dec. 23, 2022, to move into second behind Gretzky (894).

Who previously held the career goals record?

Gretzky has held the record since scoring his 802nd goal on March 23, 1994, to pass Howe. He added 92 more before retiring in 1999 after a total of 1,487 games over 20 seasons.

Gretzky holds 55 NHL records and even if his goals mark falls to Ovechkin — which he has said he is excited about — two seem truly untouchable: 2,857 total points and 1,963 assists, which is more than anyone else has in goals and assists combined.

If adding playoff goals, which do not count toward the record, Gretzky has the most of those, as well, with 122. Ovechkin has 72. Gretzky also had another 56 in the World Hockey Association regular season and playoffs, while Ovechkin has 57 from his time in the Russia-based KHL.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin reacts during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) watches an airborne puck after a face-off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Friedrich Merz, with the microphone, the candidate of the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union party, shakes hands with Markus Soeder, leader of CSU and Minister-President of Bavaria, at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Merz wins Germany's election while AfD makes historic gains

18m ago

The Trump administration is firing 2,000 USAID workers and putting thousands of others on leave

19m ago

Key federal agencies refuse to comply with Musk's latest demand in his cost-cutting crusade

25m ago

Featured

Lee Reid, executive director of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, speaks during a board meeting in December. The board is looking to revamp its review process in response to concerns of inaction. (Christina Matacotta / For the AJC)

Police deadly force cases must be investigated, says Dickens, City Council

Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to revamp process to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, in response to concerns of inaction.

‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Key moments in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the resulting investigation and criminal cases involving Travis & Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.

Lost on Oconee: A boat empty, a woman dead, a man missing, few answers

On Georgia's Lake Oconee, the mystery builds after woman found floating, dead, and her fiance can't be found after boat trip.