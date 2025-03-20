Nation & World News
Alex Ovechkin gets 888th career goal to move 7 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record

Alex Ovechkin has scored his 888th career goal to move seven away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL career record
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has scored his 888th career goal to move seven away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL career record.

Ovechkin scored in the Washington Capitals’ home game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, beating Samuel Ersson with 5:35 left in the first period. The goal counter in the corner of the arena flipped to 888, and fans chanted “Ovi! Ovi!”

The 39-year-old winger now has 35 goals this season, tied for the fourth most in the league. Ovechkin at his current pace has a chance to to pass Gretzky’s legendary 894-goal mark, which was long considered unapproachable, later this spring.

The Capitals have 13 games left in the regular season before starting the playoffs. Ovechkin has one year left on his current contract in case he does not get there this season.

___

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) throws a puck to spectators during warm-ups before an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

