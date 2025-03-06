Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Alex Ovechkin gets 885th career goal to move nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record

Alex Ovechkin scored his 885th career goal midway through the third period of the Washington Capitals’ game against New York Rangers on Wednesday night, moving nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By VIN A. CHERWOO – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 885th career goal midway through the third period of the Washington Capitals' game against New York Rangers on Wednesday night, moving nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

The Capitals' captain scored as he knocked in a loose puck from the left side with 9:32 left in the third period to tie the score 2-2. Ovechkin now has 46 goals in 76 career games against the Rangers.

Ovechkin has 32 goals in 46 games this season. He had 15 goals in his first 18 games, then missed 16 games with a fractured left fibula. He returned Dec. 28 and has scored 17 in 28 games since.

The Russian star is on pace to break Gretzky's mark of 894 that had long seemed unapproachable in early April, long before the regular season is over.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal with center Dylan Strome (17) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Alex Ovechkin scores 884th goal to move 10 back of tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL career record

Bruins trade big forward Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils

Avalanche land Lindgren, Wild get Nyquist and Panthers acquire Seth Jones in busy day of NHL trades

The Latest

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

How close is Alex Ovechkin to breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record?

10m ago

Antetokounmpo joins 20,000-point club as Bucks roll past short-handed Mavericks 137-107

11m ago

China's premier and the American president: Two leaders, two speeches, two differing world visions

15m ago

Featured

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban

The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.

Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."