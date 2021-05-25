Alex Ovechkin confident he will sign extension with Capitals

Asked when he might sign, Ovechkin joked, “Maybe we sign contract right now” after going through exit interviews. He and the Capitals were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in five games, losing in the first round of the playoffs for the third consecutive year since winning the the team's first championship.

The Russian winger is sixth on the NHL’s career goal list with 730, 164 behind of Wayne Gretzky’s record. Despite losing several games because of work stoppages and the pandemic, Ovechkin said there are still chances to chase that mark. The 16-year NHL veteran turns 36 in September.