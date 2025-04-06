Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record by scoring his 895th

Alex Ovechkin has broken Wayne Gretzky’s record for the most goals in NHL history by scoring the 895th of his career
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has broken Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in NHL history by scoring the 895th of his career.

The Washington Capitals’ captain made history Sunday against the New York Islanders by beating fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin on a power play with 12:34 left in the second period. He took a perfect pass from longtime teammate Tom Wilson and fired an absolute laser past Sorokin with defenseman Jakob Chychrun screening.

Ovechkin had never scored on Sorokin before, making his countryman the 183rd different goaltender he has beaten. He dived onto the ice to celebrate as so many Capitals fans in attendance chanted “Ovi! Ovi!” from the stands.

Just as they did after he scored No. 894, teammates mobbed the 39-year-old Ovechkin to celebrate the accomplishment, which replaced a record that had stood for 31 years. Ovechkin then hugged team equipment and training staff on the bench and went through a handshake line with the Islanders as crew members set up for the 895 ceremony.

Gretzky's total of 894 goals had long seemed unapproachable. Ovechkin passed it even after missing 16 games in November and December because of a broken left leg, a testament to his durability and a knack for putting the puck in the net consistently for two decades. He surpassed 40 goals this season for a 14th time — two more than Gretzky and also the most in league history.

Even before this, Ovechkin owned the NHL records for power-play goals, shots on goal and the most goalies scored against, now adding Sorokin to that list. Only Gretzky has more multi-goal games, and Ovechkin earlier this season became just the sixth player with 700 goals and 700 assists, joining Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Marcel Dionne and Phil Esposito.

Ovechkin last moved up the all-time goal-scoring list Dec. 23, 2022, when he got Nos. 801 and 802 to tie and pass Howe.

The chase by the Great 8, a nickname honoring his jersey number, captured attention from North America to Ovechkin's native Russia, where billboards and goal-counters cheered on and tracked his effort. It helped Ovechkin that his team is one of the best in the NHL this season, defying expectations.

Gretzky broke Howe’s record a little over 31 years ago, since he scored 802 on March 23, 1994. He added 92 more before retiring in 1999 after a total of 1,487 games over 20 seasons.

Even with this one falling to Ovechkin — which he has said he is excited about — Gretzky holds 55 NHL records, and two seem truly untouchable: 2,857 total points and 1,963 assists, the latter of which is more than anyone else has in goals and assists combined.

For NHL playoff goals, which do not count toward the record, Gretzky has the most (122). Ovechkin has 72. Gretzky also had another 56 in the World Hockey Association regular season and playoffs, while Ovechkin has 57 from his time in the KHL, Russia’s top league.

Returning to Russia to play in front of family and friends is an option at some point for Ovechkin, who has one season left after this one on the five-year, $47.5 million contract he signed in 2021, which took him through age 40 to give him enough time to chase Gretzky's record. Instead, he got it done earlier than just about anyone could have realistically expected.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with is teammates after scoring against New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), lower center, is celebrates with his teammates after scoring against New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring against New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin warms-up before an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin kneels on the ice during the warm-up before an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53), left, and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) contest possession during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), right, and New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) battle for the puck during an NHL hockey game in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), lower center, is celebrates with is teammates after scoring against New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after his goal with his son Sergei during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record

Ovechkin scores No. 891. He needs 3 to tie Gretzky and 4 to pass him

Wayne Gretzky has been helping Alex Ovechkin long before this record goal chase

The Latest

Resedential steets are flooded by the rising Licking River, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Falmouth, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Rising rivers threaten US South and Midwest after barrage of rain and tornadoes

17m ago

Second child died from measles-related causes in West Texas, where cases are nearing 500

21m ago

Forecast of a week of rain adds to woes faced by victims of Myanmar quake, as death toll tops 3,500

27m ago

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp enteres the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia’s legislative session unfolded

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.