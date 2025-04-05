Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky are tied at 894 goals. Ovechkin can break the record Sunday

Gretzky gets at least that. Ovechkin's next chance to pass Gretzky comes Sunday in a matinee at the New York Islanders.

All eyes will be on the 39-year-old Russian superstar, who soaked in the moment of celebrating No. 894 in front of Washington Capitals fans who have cheered him on for his two decades in the league and with Gretzky, his mother, wife and children in attendance. As reflective as Ovechkin was about getting there, he instantly went back to his standard answer when asked about when he might break the record.

“It’s game by game; it’s shift by shift,” Ovechkin said. "You never know what’s gonna happen. We just gonna to continue to enjoy it and continue to do our best because we still have six games left before playoffs and our mind right now is get ready for the playoffs and play the right way in the playoffs.”

The playoffs are six games away, but the Capitals first want to make sure Ovechkin gets the record all to himself.

“There’s a reason we try to get it to him: The guy’s got 41 goals," said center Dylan Strome, who set up Ovechkin's 893rd goal four minutes into the game against Chicago. "It’s incredible.”

If Ovechkin is unable to score Sunday at the Islanders, the Capitals next play back at home Thursday night against division-rival Carolina. But everyone around the team would like to get this over with as soon as possible, something Gretzky knows from his own pursuit of Gordie Howe's then-record of 801 in the spring of 1994.

“People don’t realize this — because I went through what Alex is going through — it’s hard on your teammates, too,” Gretzky said. “It’s joyful and it’s exciting, but they feel the pressure and the stress and they have to answer all the questions, also.”

After Ovechkin tied Gretzky, they were more than happy to answer the questions. They could feel the anticipation building toward Ovechkin — the 2018 playoff MVP in leading the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship — doing something else special.

“I think the last few games you could sense it a little bit, but obviously on home ice within something extremely doable for the guy, it felt different the whole night,” said longtime teammate John Carlson, who passed the puck to Ovechkin for No. 894. “From warmups, from the drop of the puck, some guys are larger than life in that regard and it just seems like only a few people are capable of it. It seemed inevitable.”

Inevitable until he breaks it, as well. As Gretzky got up to leave the postgame festivities, he hugged Ovechkin and waved and said, “See you guys on Sunday.”

