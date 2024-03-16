Nation & World News

Alex Morgan has late goal, leads San Diego past Gotham FC 1-0 in the Challenge Cup

Alex Morgan scored in the 88th minute and the San Diego Wave won the Challenge Cup with a 1-0 victory over Gotham FC Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League
Updated 9 minutes ago

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alex Morgan scored in the 88th minute and the San Diego Wave won the Challenge Cup with a 1-0 victory over Gotham FC on Friday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

Morgan started the second half as a substitute. She broke the stalemate on a header off a corner kick from Savannah McCaskill, who joined the Wave in the offseason from rival Angel City.

“The ball came straight to me, so I knew that I couldn't mess it up,” Morgan said.

The Challenge Cup match pitted the winner of last season's league championship and the NWSL Shield winner. Gotham claimed the title after a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Reign, and the Wave finished with the season's best record (11-7-4). The league's regular season opens on Saturday.

The Wave had a good chance in the 33rd minute, but Gotham goalkeeper Cassie Miller got a hand on Jaedyn Shaw's shot and it popped up and away.

After winning the title, Gotham spent the offseason adding high-profile players that included Crystal Dunn from the Portland Thorns, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett from the Seattle Reign and Tierna Davidson from the Red Stars. All four are U.S. national team regulars.

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and Sen. Cory Booker attended the match. They were among the announced crowd of 14,241 at Red Bull Arena.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

End of 6% real estate commissions could mean lower home prices21h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

INVESTIGATION
Email is the law, but some Georgia counties fall short
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb leaders plan to evaluate school boundaries, attendance zones
9h ago

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade resigns, allowing Fulton DA Fani Willis to move ahead with Trump case
21h ago

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade resigns, allowing Fulton DA Fani Willis to move ahead with Trump case
21h ago

EXCLUSIVE
The Gathering Spot will build its next club in Houston
20h ago
The Latest
Police: Suspect has barricaded himself in a home after killing 3 people in suburban...
16m ago
With green and glee, major US parades mark St. Patrick's Day — a little early
42m ago
Coventry pulls off FA Cup stunner to reach semifinals. Burnley boosts Premier League...
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief