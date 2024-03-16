Alex Morgan has a late goal, leads San Diego past Gotham FC 1-0 in the Challenge Cup

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alex Morgan scored in the 88th minute and the San Diego Wave won the Challenge Cup with a 1-0 victory over Gotham FC on Friday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

Morgan started the second half as a substitute. She broke the stalemate on a header off a corner kick from Savannah McCaskill, who joined the Wave in the offseason from rival Angel City.

“The ball came straight to me, so I knew that I couldn't mess it up,” Morgan said.