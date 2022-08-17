Alex Jones' lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut

Jury selection before Bellis is set to resume Thursday for a trial on how much in damages Jones should pay the families. Bellis found him liable for damages last November.

According to court documents, Pattis sent a large number of records from the Connecticut defamation case within the past month to the lawyer representing Jones in Texas in the similar lawsuits by Sandy Hook parents over the hoax claims, as well as a bankruptcy case for one of Jones' companies.

It hasn't been made clear what documents Pattis allegedly sent. But from what has emerged from court documents, lawyer comments and the Texas lawsuit, they appear to have included confidential medical records of some of the Sandy Hook victims' relatives as well as texts from Jones' cell phone.

Jones' attorneys in Texas mistakenly sent the last two years' worth of texts from Jones' cellphone an attorney for a Sandy Hook family. In the recently completed Texas case, Jones had said he didn't have any texts about Sandy Hook. Legal experts say that episode could open Jones up to a possible perjury charge.