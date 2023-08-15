BreakingNews
Indictment handed up in Georgia Trump probe but contents still unknown

Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, dies at age 28

Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens after a terrific college career at Arkansas, has died

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens after a terrific college career at Arkansas, has died. He was 28.

The Seahawks released a statement from Collins' family Monday night.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” the statement said. “Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time.”

Arkansas, the Ravens and the NFL also announced Collins' death. They did not provide a cause.

Collins rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons at Arkansas from 2013-15. He's second to Darren McFadden on the school's career rushing list, and he was part of one of the most memorable plays in recent SEC history in 2015 at Mississippi.

The Razorbacks were down by seven in overtime and faced fourth-and-25. Brandon Allen’s pass was complete to Hunter Henry, who was about to be tackled near the sideline, well short of the line to gain. Henry desperately flung the ball backwards toward the middle of the field. The ball bounced to Collins, who took off toward the other sideline and got the first down.

Arkansas eventually won 53-52.

“We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person,” the Arkansas football account posted on social media. “His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Collins played three seasons for the Seahawks and two for the Ravens. He rushed for 973 yards for Baltimore in 2017.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.”

Collins played this year for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
13h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
16h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
16h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

South Africa's unemployment is a 'ticking time bomb.' Anger rises with millions jobless
7m ago
Former 'Family Feud' contestant Timothy Bliefnick gets life for wife's murder
8m ago
Pakistan's caretaker prime minister sworn in as people celebrate Independence Day
11m ago
Featured

What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top