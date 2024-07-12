Breaking: ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid:’ Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison
Alec Baldwin trial on hold as judge considers defense request to dismiss case over disputed ammo

Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial has been put on hold while the judge considers a defense motion to dismiss the case over disputed ammunition
By MORGAN LEE and ANDREW DALTON – Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin 's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico was put on hold Friday while the judge considers a defense motion to dismiss the case over disputed ammunition evidence.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sent the jury home for the day and told them to return Monday after a hearing on the issue raised more questions and prompted her to call for further testimony outside the presence of jurors.

The defense argued that prosecutors hid evidence from them about the ammunition that may be related to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021.

The prosecution has said that the ammunition was not connected to the case and was not hidden.

The issue came up Thursday on the second day of trial during defense questioning of sheriff's crime scene technician Marissa Poppell. Baldwin lawyer Alex Spiro suggested with his questions that Poppell and other authorities had been too cozy with the film's firearms supplier Seth Kenney and had insufficiently investigated whether he was responsible for the live bullets reaching the set.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey established in her questioning that the source of the ammunition was Troy Teske, a friend of the father of the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who has already been convicted of involuntary manslaughter for her role in Hutchins' death. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison and is appealing her conviction.

Morrissey said the bullets were not the same size or chemical composition as the live rounds found on the “Rust” set, including the one that killed Hutchins.

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.

For more coverage of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/alec-baldwin

Alec Baldwin listens during his involuntary manslaughter trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, July 12, 2024. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Judge Mary Marlowe presides over Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, July 12, 2024. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: AP

Judge Mary Marlowe presides over Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, July 12, 2024. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Hilaria Baldwin attends her husband Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," Friday, July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Alec Baldwin arrives for his involuntary manslaughter trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, July 12, 2024. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Actor Alec Baldwin attends his trial on involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," Friday, July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Hilaria Baldwin, left, and Stephen Baldwin, right, attend Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," Friday, July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Attorney Luke Nikas attends actor Alec Baldwin's trial on involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," Friday, July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Crime scene technician Marissa Poppell carries papers during actor Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," Friday, July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Alec Baldwin sits in court during his trial in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, July 11, 2024. Baldwin is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer on the set of the film "Rust". (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Hilaria Baldwin attends her husband Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust", in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Attorney Gloria Allred arrives at the courthouse for actor Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial while holding a photograph of "Rust" film cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Santa Fe, NM. Allred represents the Ukraine-based parents of Hutchins and a sister of the deceased cinematographer in a civil lawsuit against Baldwin and other "Rust" producers and the film's gun-safety crew. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Firearms expert Alessandro Pietta testifies during actor Alec Baldwin's trial, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust". (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin leave District Court, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, following the day's proceedings in his involuntary manslaughter trial in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Credit: AP

Cpl. Alexandra Hancock of the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office testifies during Alec Baldwin's trial, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust". (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Firearms expert Alessandro Pietta testifies during Alec Baldwin's trial, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Alec Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust". (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey attends Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust", in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Attorney Alex Spiro attends Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust", in Santa Fe, N.M., Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

From left, Alex Spiro and Heather LeBlanc, attorneys for actor Alec Baldwin, look over paperwork during Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," Friday, July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

