Alec Baldwin trial on hold as judge considers defense request to dismiss case over disputed ammo

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin 's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico was put on hold Friday while the judge considers a defense motion to dismiss the case over disputed ammunition evidence.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sent the jury home for the day and told them to return Monday after a hearing on the issue raised more questions and prompted her to call for further testimony outside the presence of jurors.

The defense argued that prosecutors hid evidence from them about the ammunition that may be related to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021.