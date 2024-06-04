Breaking: Biden rolls out migration asylum order after months of anticipation
Nation & World News

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce TLC family reality series

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are the next family set to star in their own reality series
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, center, poses with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and six of their children at the world premiere of "The Boss Baby: Family Business" in New York on June 22, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, center, poses with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and six of their children at the world premiere of "The Boss Baby: Family Business" in New York on June 22, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By KAITLYN HUAMANI – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are the next family set to star in their own reality series.

The actor and producer, who has seven kids under age 10 with his wife, announced the TLC reality show about their life as a party of nine. “The Baldwins,” the show’s working title, is set to release in 2025.

"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," Baldwin said in a video he shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the announcement video, the couple joked about Hilaria announcing another pregnancy, but she said they are done having kids before the clip cut to a chaotic shot of their children screaming and the parents struggling to wrangle the bunch for a group photo.

The couple married in July 2012 and welcomed their first child in August 2013. Baldwin was previously married to actor Kim Basinger, who had his eldest daughter, Ireland.

The announcement comes as Baldwin prepares for trial for his involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021. The trial is scheduled for July in Santa Fe and Baldwin has pleaded not guilty. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

While filming the Western movie, which Baldwin produced and starred in, a revolver he was holding fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said that he did not pull the trigger.

In April, the film's weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed received the maximum sentence of 18 months in a New Mexico state penitentiary after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a jury determined she failed to follow gun safety protocols.

Baldwin's legal team attempted to dismiss the charge against him, but Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who also presided over Gutierrez-Reed's case, upheld the charge in May.

This image released by TLC shows promotional art for "The Baldwins." (TLC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards in New York on Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Plan to demolish and rebuild historic Galloway School building fuels debate

Credit: Combined photos

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear the Fani Willis appeal
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do

Atlanta City Council votes to permanently allow older taxis at airport
The Latest
Arizona lawmakers debate ballot measure allowing local police to make border-crossing...
10m ago
Prosecutor asks Texas court to reverse governor's pardon of man who fatally shot...
12m ago
Prisoner dies 12 days after Pennsylvania judge granted compassionate release for health...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink/AJC

OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs
What’s next, and what do metro Atlanta valedictorians wish they had known?