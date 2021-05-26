Alden puts its stamp on Tribune with new debt and leadership

“Tribune had no debt and could invest cash flow in improvements,” said Rick Edmonds, Poynter’s media analyst. “That goes away to a degree with the new debt.” Still, he said Alden's “likely game plan” was cuts, debt or no debt.

At the end of its first quarter, Tribune had no debt and $250 million in cash, the company said in early May, even though its revenue and staff levels had been steadily declining. The newspaper industry has been contracting for years as readers shift online and companies cut back on print ads.

In a series of reports, the University of North Carolina's journalism school has noted that the "media barons" of this century are investment firms that ramped up buying of newspapers in trouble after the 2008 recession. These hedge funds and private equity firms typically finance acquisitions with debt and then slash costs, including layoffs. Profits, the report says, are not invested in journalism but go toward debt, management fees and shareholders.

Tribune itself is no stranger to cost cuts and shrinking newsrooms. Since emerging from bankruptcy in 2012 — a bankruptcy that came after it was taken private by billionaire Sam Zell and loaded with debt — its revenue and staff have shrunk. Its annual revenue has fallen by more than half since 2015, and by the end of 2020 its number of full- and part-time employees stood at 2,865 people, just 40% of its headcount five years earlier.

Alden has also removed Tribune Publishing CEO Terry Jimenez, who had publicly opposed the deal, as CEO. The hedge fund's co-founder and president, Heath Freeman, 41, is Tribune's new president. Freeman generally keeps a low profile but has said in interviews that the business model of local news was broken and Alden has bought papers that were " left for dead. "

Alden's papers include the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News in its MediaNews Group.

Representatives for Tribune and Alden did not return requests for commment.