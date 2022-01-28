Alden hedge fund appeals to investors in news publisher Lee

“We believe the company and its news and information platform have untapped potential and, with the right enhanced strategy and improved leadership, can provide significant value for stockholders while improving the quality of journalism for readers and subscribers,” Alden said in its proxy filing. “Unfortunately, the current board’s decision to prioritize their own interests over what is clearly best for the company confirms our belief that Lee’s current board lacks the experience and commitment to good corporate governance needed to achieve that end.”

A Lee spokesman declined to comment Thursday, but in their own letter to shareholders earlier this week Lee officials called Alden a "vulture hedge fund" and urged investors to reject the hedge fund's nominees.

“We believe that Alden seeks to substantially overhaul Lee’s Board and leadership team not because the board is deficient, but precisely because the board has shown it will be thoughtful and thorough, and therefore unwilling to sell Lee at the unreasonable and unfair price that Alden has proposed,” Lee said in its statement.

Alden has said it owns 6.3% of Lee’s shares. Two other hedge funds that own large stakes in Lee have said they believe the company is worth significantly more than Alden offered.

Alden already owns all of MediaNews Group’s and Tribune’s newspapers, including the Denver Post, the Orange County Register and the Boston Herald