Alcohol permit lifted at Indy bar where shooting killed 1 and wounded 5, including police officer

Indiana officials have revoked the liquor license of an Indianapolis bar where one person was killed and five others, including a police officer, were wounded during a weekend shooting
A police officer stands outside a bar after a shooting early Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis. Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers in full uniform were working in off-duty employment at the bar when there was a disturbance in the parking lot around 1:30 a.m., Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news conference at the scene. (WRTV via AP)

5 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials revoked the liquor license Tuesday of an Indianapolis bar where one person was killed and five others, including a police officer, were wounded during a weekend shooting.

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission voted unanimously to revoke a liquor license extension for 11:11 Bar & Grille on the city's far east side. The bar was operating under the permit of another establishment while it appealed the denial of its own permit, commission officials said.

Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers in full uniform were working off-duty around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a disturbance erupted in the parking lot, Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news conference.

Both officers exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect, and one officer was shot in the upper thigh and sustained an additional shoulder injury that may have occurred when he fell after being shot, Bailey said. The officer who was shot later was released from a hospital, the police department said.

Four other people in the parking lot who had been shot were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims included two 45-year-old men, a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, Bailey said.

A short time later, a man arrived at a hospital with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and died despite treatment from the medical staff, Bailey said.

The person who was killed has been identified as 37-year-old Dominique Lamonte Durham Sr.

An attempt to reach the bar for comment was unsuccessful because a voice mailbox was full. The Indianapolis Star reported the bar's owners, Nachelle Moore and Shellie Branson, did not return messages it left for them.

