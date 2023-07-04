Alcaraz opens with a win at rainy Wimbledon. Murray and defending champion Rybakina also advance

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — In only his third Wimbledon tournament, Carlos Alcaraz is already one of the main men to beat.

The top-seeded Spaniard hasn't been past the fourth round at the All England Club, but he has become the primary threat in Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record-equaling eighth men’s title at the grass-court Grand Slam.

On Tuesday, Alcaraz beat Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 on No. 1 Court — a fitting location for the No. 1 player in the world.

The match was played under the roof because rain affected play on the outside courts for the second straight day.

“Obviously without the roof, with sun, is much better for me. I think for everyone as well,” Alcaraz said on court. “With the roof or not, I have to show my best level.”

His best led Alcaraz to his first major title at the U.S. Open last year. He reached the semifinals at this year’s French Open, but Djokovic ended up winning that match en route to his 23rd Grand Slam title.

At Wimbledon, Alcaraz reached the second round in 2021, playing as a wild card. He made the fourth round last year and entered this year’s tournament after winning the grass-court title at Queen’s Club.

The 36-year-old Chardy, who was playing at Wimbledon for the 14th time and at his 56th major overall, planned to retire from the sport after this year's tournament.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was at a rainy Wimbledon on Tuesday and sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court next to Roger Federer, an eight-time champion who has retired from the sport. Federer was feted before play began.

Matches began on most courts shortly after 11 a.m. at the All England Club, but the tarps came out as the rain came down about an hour later. Play never resumed, and all matches on the outside courts were finally suspended for the day at about 6 p.m.

Only Centre Court and No. 1 Court have retractable roofs at Wimbledon.

Elena Rybakina opened play on Centre Court play against American opponent Shelby Rogers — the traditional spot for the defending women's champion. The defending men's champion, Djokovic, had the honor of starting play in the main stadium on Day 1.

Rybakina, who withdrew from the Eastbourne International last week citing a virus illness, improved her serve after the first set and beat Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

“I'm feeling much better,” Rybakina said on court. “It was a bit unlucky for me. It was not easy to get again to the fitness and physical condition, but now I'm much better. Hopefully this win gives me more confidence for the next round.”

Rybakina had also pulled out of the French Open because of an illness and said she was "pretty nervous" at the start of Tuesday's match.

Two-time champion Andy Murray was second on Centre Court, beating Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

“It was amazing to have some royalty here but also some tennis royalty, as well,” Murray said on court, referring to the princess and to Federer. “It’s amazing to have Roger here supporting the event.”

Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur, who lost to Rybakina in last year's final, advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Magdalena Frech on No. 1 Court.

Djokovic's match was delayed by rain Monday, and he even helped dry the court before play resumed. The seven-time champion ended up beating Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Wednesday is normally the day the second round starts at Wimbledon, but there are still outstanding first-round matches from Monday to add to the nearly full slate of uncompleted matches from Tuesday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP