Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals

"I’m really happy to live this moment right now and to share this moment with all of them.”

Alcaraz sat out Spain’s opening 3-0 win over Serbia on Wednesday and lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in a 2-1 upset for Canada on Friday.

But the 19-year-old Alcaraz was back to his best on Sunday, with some shots that had the crowd on their feet. Kwon also played inspired tennis and their trainers squeaked on the hard court as both ran frantically in lengthy rallies, returning shots that at times seemed unplayable.

Roberto Bautista Agut had got Spain off to a great start with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hong Seong-chan. Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez beat Nam Ji-sung and Song Min-kyu 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in the doubles for a 3-0 win to Spain.

The result sends Spain through to the final eight in November, when it will face Group A runner-up Croatia. It will also be on home turf for Spain as the single-venue quarterfinals will be played in the southern city of Málaga in November.

Three other venues — Bologna in Italy, Hamburg, Germany and Glasgow, Scotland — were hosting group-stage matches.

Italy was already assured a place in the quarterfinals but it secured top spot in Group A with a 2-1 victory over Sweden and a matchup against Group D runner-up the United States.

Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli won the deciding doubles, beating André Göransson and Dragoș Nicolae Mădăraș 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Sweden had needed a 3-0 win over Italy to progress and its hopes were dashed when Matteo Berrettini eased to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Elias Ymer, whose younger brother Mikael Ymer then went on to beat Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

In Germany, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz eased past Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Germany over Australia and top spot in Group C.

Both were already assured of a place in the quarterfinals before the start of the day's play. Jan-Lennard Struff beat Purcell 6-1, 7-5 for his third straight victory this week before Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled Australia level with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Oscar Otte.

Germany will play Canada in the quarterfinals with Australia facing the Netherlands.

The Netherlands won Group D on Saturday, progressing with the U.S. That meant Great Britain or Kazakhstan had little to play for in their match in Glasgow. But Andy Murray, playing in possibly his final Davis Cup match, set his team on the way to a 2-1 win in the city of his birth. Murray beat Dmitry Popko 6-4, 6-3.

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is congratulated by Spanish team coach Sergi Bruguera at the end of his match against Korea's Soonwoo Kwon, during the group B Davis Cup qualifier between Spain and Korea in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz Combined Shape Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is congratulated by Spanish team coach Sergi Bruguera at the end of his match against Korea's Soonwoo Kwon, during the group B Davis Cup qualifier between Spain and Korea in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Korea's Soonwoo Kwon during the group B Davis Cup match in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz Combined Shape Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Korea's Soonwoo Kwon during the group B Davis Cup match in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz

Combined Shape Caption Korea's Soonwoo Kwon serves to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the group B Davis Cup match against in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz Combined Shape Caption Korea's Soonwoo Kwon serves to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the group B Davis Cup match against in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning a point during the group B Davis Cup match against South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz Combined Shape Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning a point during the group B Davis Cup match against South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory at the end of his match against Korea's Soonwoo Kwon, during the group B Davis Cup qualifier between Spain and Korea in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz Combined Shape Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory at the end of his match against Korea's Soonwoo Kwon, during the group B Davis Cup qualifier between Spain and Korea in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz

Combined Shape Caption Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in action as they compete in their doubles match against Great Britain's Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski during the Davis Cup by Rakuten group stage match between Great Britain and Kazakhstan at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Robert Perry/PA via AP) Credit: Robert Perry Credit: Robert Perry Combined Shape Caption Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in action as they compete in their doubles match against Great Britain's Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski during the Davis Cup by Rakuten group stage match between Great Britain and Kazakhstan at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Robert Perry/PA via AP) Credit: Robert Perry Credit: Robert Perry

Combined Shape Caption Great Britain's Neal Skupski in action as he competes with team-mate Joe Salisbury in their doubles match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov during the Davis Cup by Rakuten group stage match between Great Britain and Kazakhstan at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Robert Perry/PA via AP) Credit: Robert Perry Credit: Robert Perry Combined Shape Caption Great Britain's Neal Skupski in action as he competes with team-mate Joe Salisbury in their doubles match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov during the Davis Cup by Rakuten group stage match between Great Britain and Kazakhstan at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Robert Perry/PA via AP) Credit: Robert Perry Credit: Robert Perry

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez celebrates one point during the group B Davis Cup match against Korea's Nam Ji Sung and Song Min-kyuin Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz Combined Shape Caption Spain's Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez celebrates one point during the group B Davis Cup match against Korea's Nam Ji Sung and Song Min-kyuin Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez return the ball during the group B Davis Cup match against Korea's Nam Ji Sung and Song Min-kyuin Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz Combined Shape Caption Spain's Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez return the ball during the group B Davis Cup match against Korea's Nam Ji Sung and Song Min-kyuin Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz

Combined Shape Caption Sweden's Mikael Ymer celebrates after beating Italy's Janni Sinner during their Davis Cup tennis match at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Massimo Paolone Credit: Massimo Paolone Combined Shape Caption Sweden's Mikael Ymer celebrates after beating Italy's Janni Sinner during their Davis Cup tennis match at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Massimo Paolone Credit: Massimo Paolone

Combined Shape Caption Great Britain's Cameron Norrie leaves the court after losing against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during the Davis Cup by Rakuten group stage match between Great Britain and Kazakhstan at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Robert Perry/PA via AP) Credit: Robert Perry Credit: Robert Perry Combined Shape Caption Great Britain's Cameron Norrie leaves the court after losing against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during the Davis Cup by Rakuten group stage match between Great Britain and Kazakhstan at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Robert Perry/PA via AP) Credit: Robert Perry Credit: Robert Perry

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Roberto Bautista celebrates his victory at the end of the match against Korea's Hong Seong Chan during the group B Davis Cup match Spain against Korea in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz Combined Shape Caption Spain's Roberto Bautista celebrates his victory at the end of the match against Korea's Hong Seong Chan during the group B Davis Cup match Spain against Korea in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Credit: Alberto Saíz Credit: Alberto Saíz